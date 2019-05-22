Ivalua Awarded Best P2P Specialist Provider at World Procurement Awards 2019

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a leading provider of global Spend Management cloud solutions, today announced that it has been awarded as the best P2P Specialist Provider by an independent panel of industry veterans at the 2019 World Procurement Awards. Now in their 13th year, the World Procurement Awards, are the most celebrated and sought-after awards in procurement, recognising the most progressive people, projects and organisations across the globe.

The awards were announced on 16 May at a ceremony held at the Intercontinental London, hosted by Procurement Leaders, which brought together 1,000 procurement elite and closed out the inaugural World Procurement Week.

All entries endure a thorough three-stage judging process, to ensure complete transparency and guarantee that the winners really are the best of the best. As one judge, Cindy Elliott, VP - Global Strategic Sourcing at The Clorox Company explains: "To achieve the honour of being on the shortlist of winning entries, your submission is among the best-in-class of procurement being judged by leaders of multiple companies in a rigorous 3-step process! Congratulations!"

Other judges on the 2019 panel included senior representatives from Bugaboo International, Cisco, IBM Corporation, Mondelēz International, Novozymes, Siemens Healthineers, Swiss Re, and many more global leaders.

Ivalua continues accelerating investment in its industry-leading procure-to-pay solution, which addresses all spend areas (direct, indirect and services). Recently, Ivalua announced a P2P quick deployment package that can be deployed and deliver best practices in 8-12 weeks, as well as a new approach to cross-catalogue search to improve the user and supplier experience.

The awards continue the ongoing recognition of Ivalua's Source-to-Pay suite. In 2018 Ivalua was named a Leader in the Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Strategic Sourcing Application Suites" for the 3rd consecutive time. Ivalua was also recognized as a Leader by Forrester Research Inc. in "The Forrester Wave™: Supplier Risk And Performance Management (SRPM) Platforms, Q1 2018" and as a Value Leader across the full Source-to-Pay suite by Spend Matters in its SolutionMaps.

David Khuat-Duy, CEO and Founder of Ivalua, said, "We are honored by this award, decided by industry leaders at the world's most prestigious procurement awards ceremony. This recognition further demonstrates that with Ivalua, companies never have to compromise between having best-of-breed capabilities and a complete, unified source-to-pay suite."

