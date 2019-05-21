Ivalua Exceeds $1B Valuation in New Funding Round to Accelerate Global Expansion & Technology Innovation

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a leading provider of global Spend Management cloud solutions, today announced that it has raised $60 million in growth equity funding to further accelerate its rapid growth. This capital raise values the company at a 'unicorn' level of more than $1 billion. Ivalua recently announced that it is on pace to exceed $100 million in annual revenue in 2019.

Investors in this round include Tiger Global Management, a new investor in Ivalua, and Ardian Growth, one of Ivalua's early investors who increased its overall investment level. Tiger Global Management joins Ivalua's founders, KKR and Ardian Growth as shareholders. Ivalua's management retains a majority stake in the company to ensure stable, long term planning and a continued focus on customers.

Spend Management software has emerged as an increasingly strategic tool for businesses, boosting profitability by streamlining procurement processes, improving collaboration with suppliers and optimizing cash flow. The Spend Management market is sized at more than $20 billion and continues to develop rapidly as one of the most dynamic segments of the broader software-as-a-service (SaaS) market.

Ivalua has continued to increase its market share due to the unique advantages of its platform. The depth and breadth of its fully unified suite, combined with the unique combination of rapid delivery and unmatched flexibility, allow it to support customers at every stage of their digital transformations. The flexibility allows it to rapidly and uniquely develop and launch industry-specific solutions while maintaining a single code base. Customers realize more and faster value and never outgrow the platform, which allows Ivalua to consistently boast the industry's highest retention rate, at over 98%, while also rapidly acquiring new customers.

Ivalua has grown while maintaining profitability. The additional funding will support future investments in organic product innovation, global expansion and possibly strategic acquisitions. David Khuat-Duy, CEO and Founder of Ivalua, said, "This investment by one of the world's leading investment funds is a further testament to Ivalua's long term strategy and business model. This additional capital will allow us to deliver ever more value to our customers and secure future growth."

Laurent Foata, Head of Ardian Growth added, "We have been supporting Ivalua since 2011, at the start of their global expansion. We see Ivalua as the future leader in the large and fast growing Spend Management market. I am extremely grateful to Ivalua's founders for their long term trust, and congratulate the team for this tremendous journey in which they remain the majority shareholder."

About Ivalua

Ivalua is the Procurement empowerment platform. Recognized as a Leader by Gartner and other analysts, Ivalua's Source-to-Pay suite is leveraged by over 300 leading companies across the globe to manage over $500 Billion in direct and indirect spend. The platform's combination of ease-of-use, depth, breadth and flexibility ensures high employee and supplier adoption, rapid time to value and the ability to meet unique or evolving requirements, evidenced by the industry's leading 98%+ retention rate. Realize the possibilities at www.ivalua.com. Follow us at @Ivalua.

About Tiger Global Management

Tiger Global Management, LLC is an investment firm that deploys capital globally. The firm's fundamentally oriented investments focus primarily on the global Internet, software, financial technology, consumer and industrial sectors. The private equity strategy has a ten-year investment horizon and targets growth-oriented private companies. Such investments have included Spotify, Juul, Harry's, Warby Parker, Peloton, JD.com, Facebook, LinkedIn, Yandex, Mail.ru Group, Despegar and Ola. The public equity efforts emphasize deep due diligence on individual companies and long-term secular themes. Tiger Global Management, LLC was founded in 2001 and is based in New York with affiliate offices in Hong Kong, Singapore, Bangalore and Melbourne.

About ARDIAN

Ardian is a world-leading private investment house with assets of US$90bn managed or advised in Europe, the Americas and Asia. The company is majority-owned by its employees. It keeps entrepreneurship at its heart and focuses on delivering excellent investment performance to its global investor base.

Through its commitment to shared outcomes for all stakeholders, Ardian's activities fuel individual, corporate and economic growth around the world.

Holding close its core values of excellence, loyalty and entrepreneurship, Ardian maintains a truly global network, with more than 590 employees working from fifteen offices across Europe (Frankfurt, Jersey, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris and Zurich), the Americas (New York, San Francisco and Santiago) and Asia (Beijing, Singapore, Tokyo and Seoul). It manages funds on behalf of around 880 clients through five pillars of investment expertise: Funds of Funds, Direct Funds, Infrastructure, Real Estate and Private Debt. www.ardian.com

