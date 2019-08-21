Ivalua Expands Executive Team with Addition of Pascal Bensoussan as Chief Product Officer
Newly created role to accelerate innovation and growth
Aug 21, 2019, 08:00 ET
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a global leader in spend management, today announced that Pascal Bensoussan has joined its Executive team as Chief Product Officer. In this newly created role, Bensoussan will focus on leading the overall vision, strategy, roadmap, and go-to-market plans for Ivalua's cloud-based platform. The creation of the CPO role reinforces significant recent investments by Ivalua to further accelerate innovation and ensure customer success.
Bensoussan brings 23 years of experience leading product strategy and development at Enterprise SaaS companies, driving rapid growth by delivering innovative products that delight customers. He has built a deep expertise in bringing to market elegant, innovative, and highly-differentiated solutions addressing high scale, high stake enterprise challenges, typically involving complex technology, big data, machine learning, and a large ecosystem of partners. Most recently, Bensoussan served as CPO at Reputation.com helping grow revenue 5x during his 4 year tenure.
A powerful advocate for the potential of technology to transform organizations, Bensoussan is a frequent conference keynote speaker and board member at several start-ups. He holds an M.S. in Engineering-Economic Systems from Stanford University, an M.S. in Economics from ENPC (France), and a B.S. in Mathematics from Ecole Polytechnique (France).
"I believe in placing our customers at the center of everything we do," said Bensoussan. "I look forward to working closely with Ivalua's customers as a trusted partner to help them accelerate their digital transformations and realize the full potential of their spend and supply chains."
"Pascal brings deep product and technology expertise combined with customer-centric design, a practical focus and proven experience making company visions a reality," said David Khuat-Duy, Corporate CEO of Ivalua. "I am excited to welcome him to the growing Ivalua team."
About Ivalua
Ivalua is the Procurement empowerment platform. Recognized as a Leader by Gartner and other top analysts, Ivalua's Source-to-Pay suite is leveraged by over 300 leading companies across the globe to manage over $500 Billion in direct and indirect spend. The platform's combination of ease-of-use, depth, breadth, and flexibility ensures high employee and supplier adoption, rapid time to value and the ability to meet unique or evolving requirements, evidenced by the industry's leading 98%+ retention rate. Realize the possibilities at www.ivalua.com.
Media Contact
Michael Gallo
Lumina Communications for Ivalua
212-239-8594
