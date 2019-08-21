Ivalua Expands Executive Team with Addition of Pascal Bensoussan as Chief Product Officer

Bensoussan brings 23 years of experience leading product strategy and development at Enterprise SaaS companies, driving rapid growth by delivering innovative products that delight customers. He has built a deep expertise in bringing to market elegant, innovative, and highly-differentiated solutions addressing high scale, high stake enterprise challenges, typically involving complex technology, big data, machine learning, and a large ecosystem of partners. Most recently, Bensoussan served as CPO at Reputation.com helping grow revenue 5x during his 4 year tenure.

A powerful advocate for the potential of technology to transform organizations, Bensoussan is a frequent conference keynote speaker and board member at several start-ups. He holds an M.S. in Engineering-Economic Systems from Stanford University, an M.S. in Economics from ENPC (France), and a B.S. in Mathematics from Ecole Polytechnique (France).

"I believe in placing our customers at the center of everything we do," said Bensoussan. "I look forward to working closely with Ivalua's customers as a trusted partner to help them accelerate their digital transformations and realize the full potential of their spend and supply chains."

"Pascal brings deep product and technology expertise combined with customer-centric design, a practical focus and proven experience making company visions a reality," said David Khuat-Duy, Corporate CEO of Ivalua. "I am excited to welcome him to the growing Ivalua team."

