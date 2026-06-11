Ivalua Launches IVA Studio, Redefining How Procurement Works With AI

Procurement can operate with greater speed and intelligence with IVA. A category manager preparing to re-source an expiring contract can ask IVA to pull the contract, benchmark against agreements, identify stronger suppliers, set up an RFx, and launch the event, all in a single conversation. An Accounts Payable team can have IVA validate incoming invoices against not just price and PO, but also against the harder-to-enforce contract terms buried in documents.

"At Ivalua, we believe the future of procurement is not AI, it's people using AI to deliver better and faster results. IVA, powered by IVA Studio, is a decisive step forward into a new era for procurement, one full of disruptive challenges and exciting opportunities. With IVA, procurement teams can focus on what they do best: building strategies and relationships, internally and externally. We are thrilled to lead this journey with our customers and partners," said Franck Lheureux, CEO of Ivalua.

IVA also works autonomously, in workflows, and in the background. A supplier risk event can trigger IVA to surface every affected contract, open a PO, create a mitigation plan, and propose qualified alternative suppliers. IVA can do anything a user can and more, because the entire Ivalua Source-to-Pay application is its knowledge source and toolset.

A Complete Agentic Operating System for Procurement

Procurement teams gain a truly intelligent, intuitive experience – they simply tell IVA what to do, and IVA assembles the right skills, tools, and knowledge for the task. For complex work, IVA creates and orchestrates temporary sub-agents.

This is the first complete S2P agent to follow the skills-based architecture frontier AI labs are converging on. Users do not need to build, orchestrate, or select from a growing catalog of agents. Instead, IVA understands all the data in the Ivalua S2P platform, can take any action as a tool, and follows organization-specific best practices through skills, with human-in-the-loop controls maintained.

Ivalua's AI technology and services combine to ensure successful implementation, adoption and continuous optimization. IVA delivers value immediately because it can execute any action a user can from day one. Unlike competing solutions, there is nothing to integrate or configure. Over time, IVA gets smarter as organizations use it, encoding their expertise in skills and memory. And as teams grow to trust it, IVA can take on more autonomous work — embedded in workflows or running in the background — turning Source-to-Pay into an automation engine. Additionally, Ivalua and its implementation partners provide guidance, expertise and support services.

"Procurement teams have typically had to spend time building and configuring AI agents before seeing any results. Ivalua's approach is entirely different: IVA accesses the Ivalua platform as its toolset and source of knowledge, so procurement can start getting value from day one, within a framework of governance that's enforced by design," said David Khuat-Duy, Founder & Chief AI Officer at Ivalua.

Governed by design

Governance is enforced at the platform level, not by the agent. IVA inherits the permissions of the user who invokes it and cannot exceed them. When IVA is operating autonomously in a workflow, it still has an accountable user whose boundary it follows and who it falls back on for human-in-the-loop controls. Every action is logged with a continuous audit trail. AI works only where it is allowed to work, and procurement leaders can prove it.

Expertise that compounds

IVA learns employee best practices: sourcing approaches, negotiation strategies, and compliance rules as skills that IVA follows. Skills turn individual expertise into team capabilities, building institutional knowledge that compounds with every interaction. A new hire working with IVA operates with the benefit of the whole organization's experience. IVA also maintains memory of interactions, self-improving automatically.

Fits your AI ecosystem

IVA Studio is the AI control tower to manage the skills IVA uses, the tools it can call, the external systems it connects to through MCP, and the LLMs it runs on. IVA is LLM-agnostic, customers can use the models Ivalua provides out of the box or bring their own. With IVA Studio, IT teams, partners, and customers can build or tailor what IVA can do and how it connects.

IVA Studio is available in Beta today and will be generally available in summer. To learn more about IVA, powered by IVA Studio, watch this webinar.

About Ivalua

Ivalua is the only truly unified, enterprise AI platform for managing spend and suppliers. We seamlessly connect people, AI agents, workflows and data, making businesses more profitable, resilient, and sustainable. We are trusted by over 500 of the world's most admired brands and consistently recognized as a leader by Gartner and other analysts. Learn more at www.ivalua.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Ivalua