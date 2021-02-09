Ivalua NOW 2021 to Showcase How Procurement Can Help Restore Growth and Ensure Business Resilience

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a leading provider of global Spend Management Cloud solutions, today announced the agenda for its marquee event series, Ivalua NOW 2021, which brings thousands of procurement, supply chain and finance leaders together each year. The 2021 series will take place virtually, on March 23-25 for European time zones and on April 27-29 for Americas time zones.

This year's Ivalua NOW theme is Procurement Rising, and the agenda will focus on how organization's can leverage their spend and suppliers to help restore growth beyond Covid-19 and ensure resilience for today's uncertain world and the next crisis. Each of the two events will be broken into 3 half days. The first is dedicated to procurement leaders and thought leaders showcasing their successes and vision for the future. The second will showcase new and upcoming technological innovations in source-to-pay digitization. The final day is reserved for Ivalua customers and partners only to share best practices and provide input into Ivalua's roadmap.

Agenda highlights include:

Keynotes and breakout sessions featuring leaders from many of the world's most admired brands, including from Rolls Royce, Cleveland Clinic, Google, Bulgari, Bell Canada, Danske Bank, Flex, Manulife Financial Corporation and many others

Stanley McChrystal, former commander of U.S. and international forces in Afghanistan on leadership and dealing with uncertainty

Technology showcases revealing the latest AI and other Spend Management innovations, that will help organizations better manage risk, effectively collaborate with suppliers, improve employee productivity and increase profitability.

Ben Saunders , world record-breaking polar explorer and repeat TED speaker, on the human aspects of successfully completing a challenging journey

Registration is free for procurement, finance and supply chain practitioners and can be done online.

"The pandemic highlighted the strategic importance of procurement to ensuring resilience," said David Khuat-Duy, Corporate CEO of Ivalua. "Now is the time to show how a company's spend and suppliers can also help restore growth. We look forward to celebrating our customers' successes in doing both, and showcasing key innovations that will empower them further."

