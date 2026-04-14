iVAM2-ST2110 to Simplify IP Transitions and Reduce Monitoring Complexity

SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wohler Technologies Inc., a global leader in high-performance audio, video, and data monitoring solutions, has launched the iVAM2-ST2110, a new ST 2110 monitoring platform, which will be demonstrated for the first time at the NAB Show 2026 in Las Vegas.

As broadcasters and media organizations accelerate their shift toward IP-based production, many face a critical challenge: how to reliably monitor a growing mix of legacy and next-generation signals without increasing operational complexity. Wohler addresses this need with its iVAM2-ST2110 solution, designed to simplify hybrid workflows, reduce infrastructure complexity, and give operators complete confidence in their signal monitoring.

Today's production environments rarely operate in a fully IP or fully baseband world. Instead, engineers must manage both simultaneously, often utilizing multiple tools, interfaces, and points of monitoring. This fragmentation increases the risk of errors being overlooked, slows workflows, and adds unnecessary costs.

The iVAM2-ST 2110 addresses these challenges by unifying monitoring within a single platform. With support for SMPTE ST 2110, SMPTE ST 2022, and monitoring of SDI and analog outputs, as well as multiple Audio-over-IP formats, users can monitor all critical signals in one system. This eliminates the need for separate systems while reducing rack space and power requirements.

The system is designed to support fast, informed decision-making in live environments. Dual touchscreen displays provide immediate visual and audio feedback, allowing engineers and operators to identify issues in real time before they impact output. This is particularly important in live production, master control, and remote workflows where maintaining signal integrity is critical.

For organizations transitioning to IP, maintaining long-term value from existing investments remains a key consideration. The iVAM2-ST2110 addresses this through a modular, upgradeable architecture that allows systems to adapt to changing standards and requirements. Rather than replacing equipment as needs grow, users can expand capabilities through software and hardware updates.

Remote and distributed production environments require monitoring systems that can be accessed without being on-site. Through integration with Wohler's MAVRIC™ monitoring platform, the iVAM2-ST2110 enables secure, real-time remote monitoring and management across multiple locations. This allows engineering teams to oversee workflows without requiring continuous on-site presence.

"The move to IP shouldn't come at the cost of increased complexity or risk," said Craig Newbury, Vice President, Global Sales and Marketing at Wohler, "With the iVAM2-ST2110, we're giving customers a practical way to unify their monitoring, reduce operational friction, and confidently manage both current and future workflows."

Ideal for broadcast facilities, OB trucks, live production, and master control environments, the iVAM2-ST2110 enables organizations to modernize their infrastructure without disrupting existing operations enabling organizations to modernize monitoring capabilities while continuing to operate within existing infrastructures.

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SOURCE Wohler Technologies, Inc.