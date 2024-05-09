Ivey Alumni Network (IAN) Closes the Market

TORONTO, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Representatives from the Ivey Alumni Network (IAN) joined Steven Broude,Vice President, Regional Sales, TSX Trust Company, to close the market and celebrate the 15th annual Global Ivey Day.

The Ivey Alumni Network (IAN) supports the work of Ivey Advancement by providing alumni with continuous, relevant, and high-quality opportunities to connect, engage, contribute, and advance, fostering connection to Ivey and each other. Global Ivey Day was founded by the IAN in 2010 and is about celebrating what it means to be an Ivey graduate.

