Ivonne Valdes of Schneider Electric Named to Hispanic Information Technology Executive Council's Top 100 List

BOSTON, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced Ivonne Valdes, Sales VP, Cloud & Service Provider Segment, has been named to the Hispanic Information Technology Executive Council (HITEC) 2020 Top 100 list of the most influential and notable Hispanic professionals in the technology industry.

The HITEC Top 100 list, a compilation of the top Hispanic Professionals in the Technology Industry from across the U.S., celebrates leadership and achievements in all sectors of the industry. Awardees are evaluated on their accomplishments in the ever-changing global landscape of technology, as well as their mentoring and professional development activities. Individuals included on the list were selected by the 2019 Awards Committee. Nominations are solicited from HITEC members and the general public.

"HITEC is proud to recognize the top 100 technology executive leaders that happen to be Hispanic. Not only do they represent the top tier talent that is making a positive impact on the technology industry, they also serve as role models to the next generation of leaders that are accelerating in their respective businesses and communities," said HITEC Chairman, Guillermo Diaz, Jr.

For more than a decade, HITEC has honored Hispanic professionals on the Top 100 list as part of the organization's mission to increase Hispanic representation and build stronger technology and executive leaders in the diversity-challenged technology industry. This mission aligns with Schneider Electric's employee value proposition and belief that diversity strengthens business performance and is an integral part of the company's history, culture and identity. By valuing diverse leadership within the organization, Schneider Electric is better able to build high performance teams and face the challenges the industry is facing.

"Ivonne is a change agent within Schneider and the industry. She's not only passionate about the staffing and diversity challenges the industry is facing but is also a proven expert in building and implementing transformation teams," said Mark Bidinger, President of the Cloud & Service Providers segment at Schneider Electric. "She has driven positive change, managed consolidations, new product development announcements and acquisition integrations for multiple Fortune 500 companies. We're honored to have a member of our leadership team recognized on HITEC's prestigious list."

Claudia Massey, Global Business Operations VP for the C&SP Segment, and Jose Gomez, Global Business Manager at Schneider Electric also join Ivonne on this year's list for the first time, representing the company's commitment to enabling both ethnicity and gender diversity.

The awardees on the HITEC Top 100 list will be recognized during the HITEC Awards Gala Benefiting the HITEC Foundation during HITEC's Fall Leadership Summit in October in San Francisco.

"We are impressed with and proud of the HITEC 100 2020 awardees. We congratulate and salute them for their continued career achievements in the ever-changing global landscape of technology," said HITEC President, Omar Duque.

To view the full list of the HITEC Top 100, please visit https://hitecglobal.org/page/HITEC-100-2020 . To learn more about Schneider Electric, please visit schneider-electric.us/en/

About HITEC

The Hispanic Information Technology Executive Council (HITEC) is a premier global executive leadership organization of senior business and IT technology executives who have built outstanding careers in information technology. HITEC's premiere network spans the Americas and is focused on building stronger technology and executive leaders, leadership teams, corporations, and role models in a rapidly changing, flatter, and information technology centric world. These global leaders include executives leading Global 1000 corporations while others lead some of the largest Hispanic-owned IT firms across the Americas.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is leading the Digital Transformation of Energy Management and Automation in Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries. With global presence in over 100 countries, Schneider is the undisputable leader in Power Management – Medium Voltage, Low Voltage and Secure Power, and in Automation Systems. We provide integrated efficiency solutions, combining energy, automation and software. In our global Ecosystem, we collaborate with the largest Partner, Integrator and Developer Community on our Open Platform to deliver real-time control and operational efficiency. We believe that great people and partners make Schneider a great company and that our commitment to Innovation, Diversity and Sustainability ensures that Life Is On everywhere, for everyone and at every moment.

