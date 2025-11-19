Schneider Electric and Digital Realty Announce $373M Supply Capacity Agreement to Meet Rising Data Center Demand

Agreement helps to bring capacity online faster to meet surging demand driven by AI

Longstanding relationship continues to accelerate energy technology and critical infrastructure capacity in the U.S.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, a global energy technology leader, today announced that Digital Realty, (NYSE: DLR) the leading global provider of carrier-neutral data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions, has signed a $373 million Supply Capacity Agreement (SCA) for Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS), Low Voltage Switchgear (LVS), and Pre-Fabricated Skids. The announcement was unveiled at Schneider Electric's Innovation Summit North America in Las Vegas, convening more than 2,500 business leaders and market innovators to accelerate practical solutions for a more resilient, affordable and intelligent energy future.

Building on years of close collaboration, Schneider Electric and Digital Realty have evolved their longstanding partnership to support rising capacity demands and deliver greater supply chain resilience. The strategic shift to an SCA model provides guaranteed capacity, economies of scale, and a dedicated LVS production line, while preserving the flexibility needed for a dynamic, multi-vendor environment to mitigate risk.

"As demand for digital infrastructure continues to accelerate, securing reliable capacity has become more critical than ever," said Jeff Tapley, Chief Operating Officer, Digital Realty. "This agreement with Schneider Electric strengthens our ability to scale with confidence, while maintaining the flexibility and resilience our customers expect. By deepening our collaboration, we're creating a more agile and future-ready supply chain to support the next phase of growth."

This collaboration marks a pivotal step in evolving Schneider Electric and Digital Realty's partnership to meet the growing demands of the digital economy. By extending collaboration beyond core power solutions into areas such as prefabrication and switchgear, the companies are laying the foundation for a more resilient, scalable, and future-ready supply model. This shift reflects Digital Realty's forward-looking approach to securing critical infrastructure capacity.

"The data center industry is at a turning point. AI workloads and reindustrialization are creating fast ramping demand that today's infrastructure cannot meet," said Vandana Singh, Senior Vice President, Secure Power Division, North America at Schneider Electric. "In partnership with Digital Realty, we are applying Schneider Electric's energy technology across power solutions, prefabrication, and switchgear to add capacity closer to where it is and build a more resilient supply chain."

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centers, factories, infrastructure, and grids to operate as open, interconnected ecosystems, enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert advisory. With 160,000 employees and one million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world's most sustainable companies.

