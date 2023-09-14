IVX Health Announces Five New Infusion Centers Across Miami to Care for Patients with Complex Chronic Conditions

MIAMI, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IVX Health, a national provider of outpatient infusion and injection centers, today announced its continued expansion in Florida with five new infusion centers coming to the greater Miami area. The addition of the Miami market brings IVX Health's existing Florida footprint to 27 centers across 10 markets — and growing.   

IVX's infusion centers in Miami will be conveniently located in Doral, Hallandale Beach, Kendall, South Miami, and Sweetwater. Locations in Kendall, South Miami, and Sweetwater are currently open and accepting new patients, with Doral and Hallandale slated to open in the coming months. The South Miami and Sweetwater infusion centers previously operated under the brand InfuseWell prior to IVX Health's ownership beginning in September 2023.

"We recognize the impact these five locations will make in the lives of specialty biologic patients in Miami," said Sean Hutchison, regional vice president at IVX Health. "Our care model ensures a world-class service experience and high-quality care for patients. Referring specialists benefit from IVX's ability to streamline the referral process by facilitating prior authorizations and benefits eligibility. We truly believe IVX is the easiest infusion provider for specialty practices to work with when referring patients."

All IVX Health centers include guaranteed private suites and flexible scheduling – with appointments available after work and school as well as on Saturdays. Centers also feature amenities such as TVs with streaming options, comfortable recliners, and complimentary snacks. IVX's team of nurse practitioners and registered nurses ensure a low 1:3 nurse-to-patient ratio and have the same safety standards and protocols found in a traditional hospital-based setting.

"I have been receiving infusions at IVX Health for the past three years," said Cam Wiggins, current biologic patient at IVX Health. "The team truly cares about me and my health. Their relationships and constant support have ensured I never felt alone during my diagnosis – and for that – I couldn't be more grateful."

Learn more about Cam's story here.

IVX Health's innovative approach to specialty biologic administration has allowed the company to continue its swift expansion into one of the nation's largest outpatient infusion providers. With more than 80 centers across the United States and over 60 therapies on its active formulary, IVX Health's ultimate goal is to impact the lives of as many patients as possible.

For more information on IVX Health and its services, visit www.ivxhealth.com.

IVX Health Miami

Doral

7586 NW 104th Ave

Suite G-102

Doral, FL 33178

Phone: (305) 910-0456

Fax: (786) 744-5687

Hallandale Beach

1448 E Hallandale

Beach Blvd

Hallandale Beach, FL
33009

Phone: (305) 910-0404

Fax: (786) 744-5687

Kendall

12544 SW 88th St

Miami, FL 33186

Phone: (786) 845-6633

Fax: (786) 744-5687

South Miami

6330 Sunset Drive

Suite 100

South Miami, FL 33143

Phone: (305) 927-1000

Fax: (786) 744-5687

Sweetwater

760 NW 107th Avenue

Suite 350

Doral, FL 33172

Phone: (305) 927-1000

Fax: (786) 744-5687

About IVX Health

IVX Health is a national provider of infusion and injection therapy for those with complex chronic conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, and other conditions.

IVX Health's national footprint of outpatient infusion centers are conveniently located in the communities where patients live and work. IVX Health's experience-first model includes amenities such as flexible appointment scheduling with evening and weekend availability, guaranteed private suites, high-speed Wi-Fi, flat screen TVs with streaming TV and movies, and comfortable recliners with room for guests. For more information on IVX Health and its existing locations, visit www.ivxhealth.com.

SOURCE IVX Health

