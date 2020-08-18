IVX Health Opens Three New Infusion Centers in Tampa, Fla. to Serve Patients with Complex Chronic Conditions

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IVX Health, a national provider of infusion and injection therapy for patients with multiple sclerosis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, and other complex chronic conditions, today announced the opening of three new centers in the Tampa metropolitan area, with a fourth center in St. Petersburg to open later this year. Conveniently located in the Tampa communities of Wesley Chapel, Carrollwood, and Brandon, IVX Health offers patients an alternative to hospital-based infusion – with the same high-quality standards and safety protocols. IVX Health reimagines the traditional experience for infusion patients with amenities such as guaranteed private suites that allow for proper social distancing – a meaningful benefit when considering the often hours-long infusion procedures. IVX Health is currently accepting new patients in all three of its Tampa locations.

For millions of Americans diagnosed with a complex chronic condition, being able to safely access ongoing healthcare services is critical to their health and quality of life. Depending on the severity of one's condition and prescribed treatment regimen, many patients must periodically enter a hospital or other shared medical facility to receive treatment in a communal infusion bay sitting among other patients, which heightens the risk of acquiring an infection. The CDC estimates that approximately one in 31 hospital patients acquire at least one healthcare associated infection on any given day.

In contrast, IVX Health centers are intentionally designed to meet the unique needs of those with autoimmune disorders and compromised immune systems.

Stand-alone centers, no waiting rooms, private suites, and visits by appointment only are just a few of the ways IVX Health has always aimed to provide the safest experience possible for its patients. In addition, IVX Health offers patients a superior level of service—with flat screen TVs, high-speed Wi-Fi, complimentary snacks, and flexible appointment times that include evenings and Saturdays.

"I've had great experiences at IVX Health, as I've received infusions at both their Chicago and Nashville locations due to work-related travel," said Jeff Ochaita, a current Tampa area resident and IVX Health patient. "The staff is genuine, proactive and truly cares about their patients. I previously received infusions in a hospital setting, but now I consider IVX Health's private suites, flexible scheduling and dedication to the patient connection essential for my care. I'm looking forward to visiting their Carrollwood location in Tampa for my next infusion."

IVX Health currently has 25 centers operating across 10 metros in the United States. IVX Health's Wesley Chapel, Carrollwood, and Brandon infusion centers extend the company's footprint in Florida, with IVX Health opening in the Orlando market simultaneously in August 2020. For more information on IVX Health's Florida locations or to schedule an appointment, please visit their website.

Tampa Market Presence

IVX Health Carrollwood is conveniently located off N Dale Mabry Hwy within the Carrollwood Center Shopping Mall next to the Publix Grocery Store. IVX Health Wesley Chapel is located in Lutz, Fla. across the street from the Tampa Premium Outlets. IVX Health Brandon is located near the corner of Causeway Blvd and S Falkenburg Rd in The Village at Causeway retail center. The clinical team for all three Tampa centers is comprised of nurse practitioners and infusion nurses with deep expertise in the infusion space.

About IVX Health

IVX Health is a national provider of infusion and injection therapy for those with complex chronic conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis and other conditions.

IVX Health's national footprint of outpatient infusion centers are conveniently located in the communities where patients live and work. IVX Health's experience-first model includes amenities such as flexible appointment scheduling with evening and weekend availability, guaranteed private suites, high-speed Wi-Fi, flat screen TVs with streaming TV and movies, and comfortable recliners with room for guests.

