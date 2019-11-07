IVX Health Opens Two New Infusion Centers to Serve Patients in Greater Columbus Area

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IVX Health , a national network of patient-focused care centers providing biologic infusion and injection therapy, today announced the opening of two new centers in Pickerington and Dublin —the first of many new centers IVX has currently planned to open within the state of Ohio.

IVX Health is dedicated to delivering high-quality care through an improved patient experience and optimizing infusion site of care for those with complex chronic conditions. IVX Health offers patients a superior level of service—with private suites, large screen TVs, high-speed Wi-Fi, and complimentary snacks. Flexible hours, including evenings and Saturdays, are available.

IVX Health cares for those with a wide variety of autoimmune disorders such as Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis and other conditions. In Ohio, over 100,000 patients suffer from Crohn's disease or ulcerative colitis—many of whom are young and active members of their community. IVX Health makes it easy for patients who need routine infusions to get treatments scheduled in a comfortable environment near work and home.

Research now suggests that moving infusion treatments out of hospitals can reduce costs by at least $16,000 per year for privately insured patients for five conditions that account for more than 75% of spending on administered drugs.

"We are pleased that IVX Health is now part of the Columbus health care community," said Doug Ghertner, CEO, IVX Health. "With every market we enter, we find new patients seeking a more convenient site of care who are excited about the personalized service we offer and how it enhances their quality of life. And, as a 100% referral-based organization, physicians discover how we can help improve their practice efficiency through our expertise in quickly facilitating prior authorization and benefits eligibility processes."

"Our first priority is to help patients achieve the best clinical outcomes possible," said Dr. Kenneth Mankowski, a neurologist in the Columbus area. "I'm excited that Columbus has an alternative to the hospital that will provide patients receiving specialty pharmaceuticals the type of convenient, compassionate, and high-quality care that will help them stay adherent to their treatment protocol."

In October, IVX Health began seeing patients in Columbus. Anne Brusadin, one of the first patients at the new Pickerington center, had this positive review: "Switching to IVX was easier than expected, and the appointment flexibility IVX Health offers made scheduling quick and simple. I loved having a private room and TV, but I appreciated the thoughtful care and attention from the staff even more!"

Columbus Market Presence

IVX Health's Pickerington center is in the First Watch Center at the intersection of Baltimore-Reynoldsburg Road and Taylor Park Drive. IVX Health's Dublin center is in the Kroger Marketplace shopping center on Sawmill Road between Orangetheory Fitness and Verizon. The clinical team for both Columbus centers is comprised of nurse practitioners and infusion nurses with deep expertise in the infusion space.

About IVX Health

IVX Health is a leading provider of infusion and injection therapy for those with complex chronic conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis and other conditions.

IVX Health centers are conveniently located in the communities where patients live and work and offer flexible appointment scheduling, including evenings and weekends. Patients relax in their own private suite, equipped with high-speed Wi-Fi, a flat screen TV, and comfortable recliners with room for guests. IVX Health centers operate under the name and brand Infusion Express in Kansas City, Philadelphia, Chicago, and San Francisco and under the IVX Health banner in Nashville and Columbus.

