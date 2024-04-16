Ivy Rehab Continues Expansion in New Jersey with AmeriCare

Ivy Rehab Network

Apr 16, 2024, 10:15 ET

  • Ivy Rehab continues to grow in the Northeast, including through partnership with AmeriCare Physical Therapy in New Jersey to add five additional clinics in Mountainside, Garwood, Warren, Piscataway, and East Brunswick.
  • This partnership reinforces Ivy's commitment to prioritizing quality care and enhanced accessibility.

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivy Rehab, a national leader in outpatient musculoskeletal rehabilitative services and pediatric therapy, has partnered with AmeriCare Physical Therapy, a premier provider of outpatient physical therapy and rehabilitation in New Jersey.

Since 2006, AmeriCare Physical Therapy has been a trusted cornerstone of the community, transforming lives and restoring mobility to countless individuals. From injury recovery to chronic pain management and athletic performance enhancement, AmeriCare's team is dedicated to empowering patients to reach their fullest potential.

"Partnering with AmeriCare signifies an exciting chapter in our commitment to delivering unparalleled care to the community of New Jersey," said Jonathan Jean-Pierre, COO of Ivy Rehab. "This partnership represents a shared vision of empowering individuals to achieve their optimal level of mobility and function, and we are eager to embark on this journey of impact and growth together."

Committed to a shared mission of delivering quality care for a better quality of life, this partnership marks a significant milestone in enhancing access to evidence-based therapy in the region. With a focus on providing consistent, evidence-based therapy to optimize mobility and function, AmeriCare and Ivy Rehab aim to empower individuals on their journey to recovery and wellness.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Ivy Rehab to further our mission of delivering exceptional care to our patients," said Susan Rele, Owner of AmeriCare. "Together, we are poised to make a profound impact on the lives of individuals seeking rehabilitation services in New Jersey," added Nikhil Rele, Co-owner.

About Ivy Rehab

Founded in 2003, Ivy Rehab is a rapidly growing network of best-in-class outpatient physical, occupational, speech therapy, and ABA clinics throughout the United States. The Ivy Rehab Network is comprised of multiple brands dedicated to providing exceptional care, personalized treatment, and unparalleled outcomes. With the support of leading middle-market private equity firm Waud Capital Partners, Ivy Rehab will continue its strategic growth via the ongoing investment in new partners who embrace a shared mission, vision, and values, and a culture of being "All About the People."

