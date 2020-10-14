Ivy Rehab, Leading Provider of Rehab Services, Taps Net Health to Provide Critical MIPS Reporting

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Focus on Therapeutic Outcomes, Inc. (FOTO), a Net Health company, announced today that Ivy Rehab Network will use FOTO's Outcomes Management Platform to standardize its quality reporting.

Ivy Rehab is a rapidly growing network of more than 235 best-in-class outpatient physical, occupational, speech therapy and ABA clinics located throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Southeast regions of the United States.

"At Ivy, our vision is to create exceptional experiences and outcomes for our patients," said Troy Bage, COO for Ivy Rehab. "We knew our decision to partner with an outcomes platform was vital to our success as we evolve into the emerging fee-for-value marketplace. After extensive analysis, it became clear to us that FOTO represents the industry 'gold standard' for measuring and managing patient reported outcomes."

Endorsed by the National Quality Forum (NQF), Net Health's FOTO provides risk-adjusted, benchmarked reporting and quality management tools. The company's Outcomes Management Platform provides real-time information on treatment effectiveness and efficiency, enabling providers to manage individual clinicians' quality metrics, track patient satisfaction, and market organizational successes.

The rehab industry is rapidly moving away from fee-for-service to value-based programs. To fully participate in government and payer programs, data to prove performance and outcomes is required. Data is gathered through a Qualified Clinical Data Registry (QCDR), which is defined by CMS as an organization "that collects medical and/or clinical data for the purpose of patient and disease tracking to foster improvement in the quality of care provided to patients."

Without quantifiable data, collected by a QCDR, providers are at risk for penalties and reduced reimbursement. Net Health's FOTO will provide Ivy with patient-reported outcomes data, patient satisfaction monitoring, analytics, and FOTO Registered QCDR services to ensure compliance with Merit Based Incentive Payments (MIPS) requirements. The services FOTO provides will help to increase clinician awareness of patients' progress and enhance overall engagement with patients.

"What Net Health's FOTO brings to Ivy through its MIPS program is a depth of experience in the collection and submission of critical data to CMS," said Josh Pickus, CEO of Net Health. "This data is important because it reduces penalties and improves reimbursement. FOTO's QCDR for MIPS offers the highest level of reporting capabilities in the industry blending process, outcomes, and activity measures all into one interactive executive dashboard."

More information on Net Health's FOTO is available here .

About Net Health

Net Health provides software for specialty medical providers that reunites caregivers with their calling. Net Health's cloud-based, interoperable EHRs deliver end-to-end solutions that ensure compliance, improve outcomes, empower providers and inspire care. The company serves over 14,000 facilities, including 98 percent of the largest hospital chains, two-thirds of skilled nursing facilities and many leading hospice organizations and private practices. Net Health is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, Level Equity and Silversmith Capital Partners. www.nethealth.com .

About Ivy Rehab

Founded in 2003, Ivy Rehab is a rapidly growing network of over 235 best-in-class outpatient physical, occupational, speech therapy and ABA clinics located throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Southeast regions of the United States. The Ivy Rehab Network consists of multiple brands all dedicated to providing exceptional care and personalized treatment to get patients feeling better, faster. With the support of leading middle-market private equity firm Waud Capital Partners, Ivy Rehab will continue its strategic growth via the ongoing investment in great new partners who embrace our mission, vision, and values as well as a culture of being "All About the People."

SOURCE Net Health Systems, Inc.

Related Links

nethealth.com

