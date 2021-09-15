Ivy Rehab Network Expands through Partnership with Excel Physical Therapy

"Joining the Ivy Rehab Network will further empower our team to continue Excel's mission to help people return to the activities they love, and to deliver high-quality care to our community," said Kristin Mullen, CEO of Excel Physical Therapy. "We are looking forward to growing together with Ivy throughout southeast Pennsylvania in order to provide additional convenient clinic options for our patients."

Excel Physical Therapy, comprised of 36 clinics in the greater Philadelphia area, is known for its customer service-oriented approach and dedication to clinical excellence. Since opening in 1990, Excel has provided effective manual therapy treatment through hands-on, individualized care by licensed physical therapists. Throughout the last three decades, this long-standing practice has leveraged its wealth of experience to serve thousands of patients in Pennsylvania to become the well-established market leader they are today.

"We are excited to join together for this strategic partnership to leverage our collective strengths," said Troy Bage, Ivy's COO. "It's an honor to partner with highly-esteemed industry veterans with local, proven experience and expertise. Together, we will provide best-in-class services for our communities."

Michael Rucker, CEO of Ivy, further added "The team at Excel is comprised of passionate and dedicated physical therapists and business leaders, who embrace a strong culture of service. The ideals and values of Ivy and Excel are very well aligned, and we couldn't be more excited to join forces and grow together across the Delaware Valley region."

About Ivy Rehab

Founded in 2003, Ivy Rehab is a rapidly growing network of best-in-class outpatient physical, occupational, speech, and ABA therapy clinics located throughout the United States. The Ivy Rehab Network consists of multiple brands, all dedicated to providing exceptional care and personalized treatment to get patients feeling better, faster. With the support of leading middle-market private equity firm Waud Capital Partners, Ivy Rehab will continue its strategic growth via the ongoing investment in new partners who embrace our mission, vision, and values as well as a culture of being "All About the People."

