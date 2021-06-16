Ivy Rehab Network Opens Physical Therapy Clinics in Pennsylvania, Illinois, and Connecticut

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ivy Rehab Network (Ivy) is proud to announce the opening of several new state-of-the-art facilities across its network. A national leader in outpatient musculoskeletal rehabilitative services, and pediatric and ABA therapy, the Ivy Rehab Network is known for delivering best-in-class care at over 275 clinics in the US.

Providing access to high quality care remains a priority and fuels Ivy's continuous growth efforts, with new facilities recently opening in; Ardmore, PA, Park Ridge, IL (Pediatrics), and Avon, CT. Additionally, Ivy has plans to open 15 more facilities over the summer months.

"We are thrilled to continue our extensive growth and to open these new community-based facilities," said Troy Bage, COO for the Ivy Rehab Network. "Each of these new clinics are staffed with teammates who bring immense passion, dedication and selflessness with them when they come to work each day. We couldn't be more excited to begin serving patients in each of these communities and to welcome them to the Ivy family."

About Ivy Rehab

Founded in 2003, Ivy Rehab is a rapidly growing network of best-in-class outpatient physical, occupational, speech therapy, and ABA clinics located throughout the United States. The Ivy Rehab Network consists of multiple brands all dedicated to providing exceptional care and personalized treatment to get patients feeling better, faster. With the support of leading middle-market private equity firm Waud Capital Partners, Ivy Rehab will continue its strategic growth via the ongoing investment in new partners who embrace their mission, vision and values as well as a culture of being "All About the People."

Contact Information:

Ivy Rehab Network

Jeremy VanDevender

[email protected]

SOURCE Ivy Rehab Network

Related Links

http://ivyrehab.com/

