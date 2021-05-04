Ivy Rehab Network Partners with Park Sports Physical Therapy

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ivy Rehab Network ("Ivy"), a national leader in outpatient musculoskeletal rehabilitative services, is pleased to announce its partnership with Park Sports Physical Therapy. Comprised of four locations in Brooklyn, NY, Park Sports represents the Ivy Rehab Network's first set of clinics in New York City.

"We are proud to partner with the Ivy Rehab Network," said Boris Gilzon, co-founder of Park Sports. "We have a long history of being the provider of choice for many individuals in Brooklyn, and we feel that joining Ivy will elevate our practice to the next level. This partnership reaffirms our commitment of providing the highest quality of care to our patients and our community."

Founded over 20 years ago by Boris Gilzon and Svetlana Lazarev in the Park Slope area of Brooklyn, Park Sports maintains a local reputation for providing individualized, neighborly care in modern facilities that featuring state-of-the-art equipment, including the AlterG Anti-Gravity Treadmill.

"The team and culture that Boris and Svetlana have built is a wonderful fit for Ivy," said Troy Bage, Ivy's COO. "This is a compassionate group of individuals, who are dedicated to both patient outcomes and unparalleled patient satisfaction. We are thrilled to enter into the greater New York City market with a market leading practice like Park Sports."

Founded in 2003, Ivy Rehab is a rapidly growing network of best-in-class outpatient physical, occupational, speech therapy, and ABA clinics located throughout the United States. The Ivy Rehab Network consists of multiple brands all dedicated to providing exceptional care and personalized treatment to get patients feeling better, faster. With the support of leading middle-market private equity firm Waud Capital Partners, Ivy Rehab will continue its strategic growth via the ongoing investment in new partners who embrace their mission, vision and values as well as a culture of being "All About the People."

