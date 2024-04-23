eCampus.com will serve as Ivy Tech Community College's official course materials partner, facilitating the nation's largest postsecondary equitable access program, as well as retail management and operation of campus stores.

LEXINGTON, Ky., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivy Tech Community College, Indiana's largest postsecondary institution and the nation's largest singly accredited community college, has selected eCampus.com , a leader in online bookstores and collegiate retail solutions, to support the institution's Ivy+ Textbooks equitable access program and campus retail operations.

Ivy Tech Community College Selects eCampus.com as New Ivy+ Textbooks Equitable Access and Campus Retail Partner

Ivy+ Textbooks is Ivy Tech's award-winning program that provides students 100% of required course materials on or before the first day of classes for one low and predictable per-credit-hour cost. Through this program, eCampus.com will ensure Ivy Tech's students across 19 campuses are prepared for success on day one. The new partnership will launch in Fall 2024.

Ivy Tech students will seamlessly enjoy the benefits of Ivy+ Textbooks as soon as they register for courses. Through advanced technology platforms, eCampus.com will create customized course material orders for students according to their class schedules, thus removing the stress of finding affordable materials and wondering how much those course materials will cost each term. Equally beneficial is the seamless delivery model through IvyLearn, the College's online learning platform, where digital content can be automatically accessed inside the student's learning management system account.

Beyond student benefits, faculty will enjoy a simplified process for selecting and adopting course materials through eCampus.com's robust online adoption platform. As an industry leader in advanced technology systems, eCampus.com provides faculty the ability to research, evaluate cost, and enjoy the academic freedom to select best-fit content, including Open Educational Resources (OER), in one intuitive portal. Faculty and staff are supported with the highest-rated service and support team in the industry.

eCampus.com will also extend its expertise in retail management to operate physical campus stores and creative retail locations across Indiana. This vital component to the overall partnership will provide the Ivy Tech community with a reimagined retail experience focused on trending assortments that accommodate every budget. Seasonal course material service centers will provide customized and personal support.

"Our partnership with Ivy Tech Community College represents a significant commitment in making higher education more accessible and affordable", said Matt Montgomery, President and CEO of eCampus.com. "Through the Ivy+ Textbooks program, we're not just supplying course materials; we're actively participating in the academic success of each student. Combined with our campus retail expertise, eCampus.com is proud to join forces with Ivy Tech as we grow and support the nation's largest postsecondary equitable access solution and deliver next-level customer experiences."

"Ivy Tech selected eCampus.com in part because of its highly customized and student-centered approach," said Dom Chase, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Ivy Tech. "Our students and their ability to succeed guides every aspect of the College. Ivy+ Textbooks removes structural barriers for our students and ensures all students have the course materials they need on day one, at an affordable price, and through a seamless student experience."

About Ivy Tech Community College

Ivy Tech Community College is Indiana's largest public postsecondary institution and the nation's largest singly accredited community college, accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Ivy Tech serves more students at campuses throughout Indiana and online. It serves as the state's workforce development engine, offering associate degrees, long- and short-term certificate programs, industry certifications, and training that aligns with the needs of the community. The College provides a seamless transfer to other colleges and universities in Indiana, as well as out of state, for a more affordable route to a bachelor's degree. Learn more at www.ivytech.edu .

About eCampus.com

eCampus.com is a premier online retailer of textbooks and digital course materials. Consistently exceeding industry standards, eCampus.com's mission is to provide the easiest, fastest, and most affordable way for K-12 and higher education students to buy, rent, or sell textbooks and digital content. Founded on July 2, 1999, eCampus.com reshaped the textbook industry by taking the traditional college bookstore online. Remaining an edtech leader in future-proof course material solutions, eCampus.com serves over 375 schools, colleges, and universities. Their comprehensive course material solutions suite includes full-service online bookstores, inclusive access and equitable access programs, and expert campus store operations and management. Through products that simplify the adoption, management, and procurement of course materials, eCampus.com propels student success by delivering the right course materials, at the right time, and the right price. Learn more at www.ecampus.com and www.ecampushighered.com .

