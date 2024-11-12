IWS Delivers Rapid Relief to Hurricane-Ravaged Town of Spruce Pine, NC

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Water Services, Inc. (IWS) swiftly responded to the urgent needs of Spruce Pine, North Carolina, following the devastating impact of Hurricane Helene. With the town's primary wastewater treatment plant destroyed and a "do not flush" order in place, IWS deployed pre-engineered BluBox Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) systems to provide critical wastewater treatment capabilities.

The compact and modular design of the BluBox MBR systems enabled rapid installation and full operation within just two weeks, minimizing downtime and protecting public health. Equipped with EQ tanks to handle peak flows, the systems deliver clean effluent that can be discharged directly into nearby streams while meeting the highest standards for effluent quality. The advanced membrane filtration process effectively removes viruses and bacteria, while an onboard UV unit provides additional disinfection without harmful chemical byproducts.

"We are proud to have played a vital role in helping the Town of Spruce Pine recover from this natural disaster," said Alex Buehler, CEO at IWS. "Our commitment to providing innovative and sustainable water solutions, coupled with our rapid response capabilities, enabled us to deliver critical support to the community in their time of need."

The BluBox MBR system offers several advantages:

Rapid Deployment: Standardized design, product inventory, and streamlined delivery methods enable quick deployment.

Standardized design, product inventory, and streamlined delivery methods enable quick deployment. Simplified Installation: Pre-assembled units are easily installed and configured.

Pre-assembled units are easily installed and configured. Modular and Scalable Design: The modular design allows for efficient installation and expansion to meet future needs.

The modular design allows for efficient installation and expansion to meet future needs. High-Quality Effluent: Advanced membrane filtration ensures compliance with stringent regulatory standards.

Advanced membrane filtration ensures compliance with stringent regulatory standards. Ease of Operation: Intuitive control systems and low-maintenance design minimize operator intervention.

By deploying BluBox MBR systems at two separate locations in the town, IWS is helping the Town of Spruce Pine recover from the hurricane's devastation and restore essential wastewater treatment services.

About IWS

IWS is a leading provider of innovative water solutions, committed to delivering sustainable and reliable solutions for wastewater treatment and reuse. With a focus on cutting-edge technologies like Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) systems, IWS helps communities and industries achieve water sustainability and environmental protection. Our expertise in design, engineering, construction, and operation enables us to deliver tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of each client. By prioritizing sustainability and efficiency, IWS contributes to a healthier planet and a more sustainable future.

