IXL and Rosetta Stone for Schools Win Multiple Honors at Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Back to School 2024

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence have honored IXL and Rosetta Stone for Schools as the "Best Tools for Back to School." IXL, the personalized learning platform used by 16 million students, won awards in the primary and secondary education categories. Rosetta Stone, the world's leading language learning brand, was honored for its impact in secondary education. Judged by a panel of industry experts, the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Back to School 2024 showcase the most outstanding products that offer schools effective and versatile solutions to enhance teaching and learning.

IXL: The acclaimed all-in-one personalized learning solution :

With limited instruction time and larger classes, teachers need resources to personalize learning quickly. IXL's robust and comprehensive solution does the work of multiple edtech products, making everything from daily instruction to long-term progress monitoring easier for districts. More than 17,000 PK-12 skills—the core of IXL's universe—interconnect, support and build on each other to meet any learning need. As students practice on the platform, questions adjust in difficulty based on students' responses to ensure they are perfectly challenged and working towards the proper goals. IXL then uses insights from their work to create personalized recommendations that guide learners to skills that will help them progress.

Teachers rely on the IXL Assessment Suite, and its two state-of-the-art diagnostic assessments, to easily measure and analyze student progress. The IXL LevelUp™ Benchmark Assessment for PK-8 Math is built using cutting-edge psychometric principles and meets the highest validity, accuracy and reliability standards. With it, districts can efficiently administer benchmark exams, identify students for intervention and inform district-wide decision making—without waiting for official state testing results. The IXL Diagnostic for PK-12 Math and ELA is nationally normed, and has been established through validity research as a precise indicator of student achievement and a strong predictor of performance on standardized assessments. It offers a non-traditional assessment experience that engages students and doesn't feel like a typical test. Both assessments seamlessly integrate into IXL's comprehensive platform, provide students with an immediate, personalized action plan and are flexibly used in both benchmarking and real-time modes.

Additionally, IXL's robust Analytics suite provides teachers and administrators with key insights to better understand how students have performed on skills. Teachers can use this data to identify trouble spots, pinpoint specific ways to help their students with their skills and track progress over time.

Rosetta Stone for Schools: Empowering students to speak new languages with confidence:

Communicating in multiple languages is an invaluable skill that can shape a learner's future. Yet, it can be challenging for schools to provide language instruction that is personalized, supports varying abilities and fosters engaging learning environments. Rosetta Stone for Schools' powerful, comprehensive K-12 solution helps students build the fluency and confidence to speak new languages with ease.

Rosetta Stone's structured immersion method mirrors how our brains first acquire language, introducing learners to concepts through real-world images and audio from native speakers. Without instructions or translations, students learn through context and reasoning, deepening their understanding of the target language. Developing speaking skills is also central to Rosetta Stone's approach. TruAccent, the platform's speech recognition technology, uses data from millions of native speakers to evaluate pronunciation in real-time and refine pronunciation. This immediate, personalized feedback helps learners build conversational fluency and confidence. TruAccent is also one of the only speech engines offering targeted support for children's voices, ensuring that all students have the chance to grow.

Rosetta Stone for Schools also equips teachers with the tools they need to help students overcome language barriers and achieve fluency. Teachers receive detailed reports that provide insight into student progress and help identify knowledge gaps. From there, educators can build personalized curricula to target students' specific learning needs and guide them towards the right activities that will help build confidence and competence.

"We are committed to providing innovative products and solutions that will create a better learning experience for educators and students alike," said Paul Mishkin, CEO of IXL Learning. "Tech & Learning's recognition is an honor, and we look forward to offering more thoughtful and creative ways to improve educational outcomes."

