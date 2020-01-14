IXL Efficacy Research Meets Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) Tier 2 Requirements

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IXL Learning , the K-12 personalized learning platform used by more than 8 million students, announced the results of a new research study that demonstrates IXL helps students achieve greater learning gains in both math and reading. The evaluation of IXL's impact meets the required rigor of the What Works Clearinghouse and the Every Student Succeeds Act Tier 2 standards for evidence-based interventions.

The study, which examined data from approximately 4,000 students in grades pre-K to 12 during the fall semester of the 2018-19 academic year, found that IXL had a positive effect on student achievement in math and reading as measured by the NWEA MAP tests. The key findings of this study are:

IXL positively impacts student learning: Students using IXL outperformed students without IXL on the MAP math and reading tests.





Students using IXL outperformed students without IXL on the MAP math and reading tests. More IXL usage leads to higher achievement: The IXL effect was even larger for students who answered more questions and mastered more than 25 skills on IXL.

"This research is the latest proof point that–even with a single semester of use–IXL boosts academic outcomes," said Paul Mishkin, CEO of IXL Learning. "We're thrilled to see improvements in student achievement and proud that we've created an environment that equips learners for success."

IXL makes personalized learning easy for teachers to implement through the IXL Real-Time Diagnostic, comprehensive K-12 curriculum, personalized guidance, and actionable Analytics. IXL offers over 8,000 skills that cover math, English language arts, science, social studies and Spanish, and are aligned to the Common Core and all state standards. More than 400,000 teachers and 8 million students around the world are using IXL.

For more information about IXL's research studies, visit: www.ixl.com/research

About IXL Learning

Currently used by 8 million students and by schools in 95 of the 100 top districts, IXL is an integrated learning platform that effectively supports personalized learning in math, English language arts, science, social studies and Spanish. With more than 60 billion questions asked and answered around the world, IXL is helping schools successfully use technology to improve education. To learn more about IXL, visit www.ixl.com , facebook.com/IXL and twitter.com/IXLLearning .

