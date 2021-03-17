IXL Learning Acquires Rosetta Stone

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IXL Learning, developer of personalized learning products used by more than 12 million students, announced that it has acquired Rosetta Stone , the leader in technology-based language education.

Founded in 1992, Rosetta Stone empowers more than one million people in 150 countries to read, write and speak 30 languages with confidence. Rosetta Stone's Dynamic Immersion® learning method uses deeply engaging, real-world scenarios to help users develop fluency, and TruAccent® speech recognition leverages machine learning to perfect students' accents. The company also offers Coaching and Live Lessons , which virtually connect learners with native speakers to practice their pronunciation and grammar skills, receive positive reinforcement and build confidence in speaking.

Language learners can hone their skills with interactive lessons anytime, anywhere on Rosetta Stone's award-winning mobile app for iPhone, iPad and Android devices. With the Phrasebook feature, students are able to learn common expressions pronounced by a native speaker and access an entire library of audio lessons within the app.

Schools and businesses have also turned to Rosetta Stone to prepare students and employees for success in multicultural environments. Rosetta Stone empowers educators to enhance academic outcomes with programs aligned to state language proficiency standards. Additionally, the company serves more than 2,000 leading brands—including Uber, GM and Twitter—with training tools that immerse employees in new languages.

"I firmly believe in learning languages. It's the most direct route towards communicating with a wider range of people, developing a life-long appreciation for other cultures and preparing ourselves for an increasingly interconnected society," said Paul Mishkin, CEO of IXL Learning. "The acquisition of Rosetta Stone's iconic brand greatly accelerates our efforts to teach languages to learners from all walks of life."

"Rosetta Stone has worked tirelessly throughout the past 30 years to build a world-class company, and it's time to take the next bold step towards transforming how people learn new languages," said Matt Hulett, President of Rosetta Stone. "Joining IXL will allow Rosetta Stone to leverage our combined resources and make an even greater impact as people pursue language learning in record numbers."

Rosetta Stone is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, and has offices globally.

The evolution of IXL

Rosetta Stone is IXL's latest strategic acquisition. Last month, February 2021, IXL acquired Wyzant , the nation's largest marketplace for online tutoring. In March of 2020, IXL added Vocabulary.com , the leading educational destination for improving literacy through vocabulary building. In 2019, IXL completed the acquisition of Education.com , an online learning resource serving 23 million teachers and parents. ABCya , the creator of more than 400 educational computer games and apps for kids, joined the IXL family in 2018.

Founded in 1998, IXL Learning's flagship product is IXL , a personalized learning platform used by 1 in 5 U.S. students and many more around the globe. Featuring a comprehensive K-12 curriculum, the IXL Real-Time Diagnostic, personalized guidance and actionable analytics, IXL is proven to improve learning outcomes for all students.

Currently used by 12 million students and by schools in 95 of the 100 top districts, IXL is an integrated learning platform that supports personalized learning in math, English language arts, science, social studies and Spanish. With more than 80 billion questions asked and answered around the world, IXL is helping schools and parents successfully boost student achievement. The IXL family of products also includes Wyzant , Education.com , ABCya and Vocabulary.com . To learn more about IXL, visit www.ixl.com , facebook.com/IXL and twitter.com/IXLLearning

About Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone Inc. is dedicated to changing people's lives through the power of language education. The company's innovative digital solutions drive positive learning outcomes for the inspired learner at home or in schools and workplaces around the world. Founded in 1992, Rosetta Stone uses advanced digital technology to help all types of learners read, write and speak more than 30 languages, including several endangered languages.

