IXL Learning Agrees to Acquire 3P Learning

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IXL Learning , the K-12 personalized learning platform used by 10 million students worldwide, today announced it has agreed to acquire 3P Learning , a global leader in online education based in North Sydney, Australia. With the addition of 3P Learning, IXL aims to broaden its product portfolio and international footprint in the educational technology space.

3P Learning has been at the forefront of innovation in education for almost two decades, serving around 5 million students in 17,000 schools worldwide. Founded in 2004, the company offers a robust suite of learning products for schools and families, covering math, literacy and science.

3P Learning's principal offering is Mathletics , an award-winning program used by nearly 3 million students and 200,000 teachers around the world. Built on standards-aligned content and designed by a team of experienced educators, Mathletics reinforces learners' math skills through fun practice activities, problem-solving and reasoning questions, and attention-grabbing games. Students across the globe can even compete with each other in Live Mathletics, where they test the speed and accuracy of their math fluency in real time.

3P Learning provides other outstanding products across math and literacy, including Readiwriter Spelling and Reading Eggs, that empower educators and accelerate student achievement across multiple academic disciplines:

Readiwriter Spelling : This literacy program features captivating activities that help students develop a deep understanding of spelling and vocabulary.

: This literacy program features captivating activities that help students develop a deep understanding of spelling and vocabulary. Reading Eggs : 2,500 stories, games and activities make reading fun and rewarding for early learners.

2,500 stories, games and activities make reading fun and rewarding for early learners. Mathseeds : Mathseeds covers foundational math concepts through structured lessons, motivational rewards and games.

: Mathseeds covers foundational math concepts through structured lessons, motivational rewards and games. WordFlyers : With individualized learning pathways and detailed reporting, WordFlyers builds critical literacy skills for students ages 12-16.

"3P Learning stands out in a crowded field for its range of exceptional products and deep commitment to delivering real results for learners. We're excited to welcome their talented team to IXL," said Paul Mishkin, CEO of IXL Learning. "This agreement is a significant step towards realizing IXL's mission to provide the world's best learning experiences to students in the United States and abroad."

"3P Learning and IXL have a shared vision of helping educators and students boost academic outcomes," said Rebekah O'Flaherty, CEO of 3P Learning. "By joining forces with IXL, we will continue to shape the future of education and bring joy and learning into homes and classrooms everywhere."

With the expected addition of 3P Learning, IXL marks its fourth acquisition in three years. In March 2020, IXL integrated Vocabulary.com , the leading educational destination for improving literacy through vocabulary building. In 2019, IXL completed the acquisition of Education.com , an online learning resource serving 23 million teachers and parents. ABCya , the creator of more than 400 educational computer games and apps for kids, joined the IXL family in 2018.

The acquisition was unanimously approved by 3P Learning's board of directors and is expected to close in Q4 2020, subject to customary closing conditions including shareholder approval.

Founded in 1998, IXL Learning's flagship product is IXL , a personalized learning platform designed to help every student become a strong, confident learner. Featuring a comprehensive K-12 curriculum, the IXL Real-Time Diagnostic, personalized guidance and actionable Analytics, IXL is proven to improve learning outcomes .

Currently used by 10 million students and by schools in 95 of the 100 top districts in the United States, IXL is an integrated learning platform that effectively supports personalized learning in math, English language arts, science, social studies and Spanish. With more than 75 billion questions asked and answered around the world, IXL is helping schools successfully boost student achievement. The IXL family of products also includes Education.com , ABCya , and Vocabulary.com . To learn more about IXL, visit www.ixl.com , facebook.com/IXL and twitter.com/IXLLearning .

3P Learning's software was designed by real teachers and educators for the students of now and tomorrow, blending the best pedagogy with the best technology, to deliver great teaching and learning experiences. Serving 250,000 teachers, and around 5,000,000 children in 132 countries, 3P Learning is proud to have helped educators bring joy and learning into homes and classrooms around the world. 3P Learning's core product offerings include Mathletics , Readiwriter , Reading Eggs , Mathseeds and WordFlyers .

