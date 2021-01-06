IXL Learning Awards Top Educators in Seventh Annual Elite 100

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, IXL Learning announced its seventh annual Elite 100 list, which recognizes remarkable teachers who devoted the previous year to serving students and prioritizing personalized learning. IXL selected the list of 100 from 700,000 teachers worldwide who use the program in their classrooms, based on usage during the 2019-2020 academic year. The Elite 100 reside in 36 U.S. states, as well as in Canada and Venezuela. To view the full list of this year's Elite 100 winners, visit https://www.ixl.com/resources/elite-100 .

"Educators taught us lessons about resilience and dedication that we'll never forget. They inspired us as they continued to serve their students despite unimaginable disruptions," said Paul Mishkin, CEO of IXL Learning. "This year's Elite 100 award winners are brilliant examples of how tenacious teachers utilize IXL to personalize learning, provide innovative instruction and nurture the innate talents of students no matter the circumstance."

Elite 100 teachers implement IXL in numerous ways to personalize learning and guarantee every student receives a high-quality education regardless of where they are taught. To differentiate instruction and fill knowledge gaps arising from school closures, teachers turn to IXL's comprehensive curriculum . Instructors use the Real-Time Diagnostic to accurately assess student knowledge levels and get personalized next steps to help each student grow. The Elite 100 also leveraged IXL Analytics , which provides detailed reports that help educators facilitate data-driven instruction, maintain a pulse on class activity and support learners at the perfect level.

After schools pivoted to a combination of remote and in-person learning, the Elite 100 reinvented instruction with IXL to improve student outcomes and empower classrooms to learn from anywhere. Many teachers used IXL for daily practice, resulting in notable improvements in standardized test scores and classroom performance. Other educators turned skill practice into a lively game, where learners competed in teams to answer the most questions correctly before time ran out. Teachers also used IXL to identify struggling students and offer targeted intervention so that no child slipped through the cracks while away from the physical classroom.

"Using IXL for virtual learning allowed me to utilize content from previous grade levels to fill in gaps for my struggling learners and provide above grade level challenges for students that needed that enrichment," said Robert Stincer, an Elite 100 teacher from Pine Jog Elementary School in West Palm Beach, Florida. "In today's new world, the Live Classroom feature is also valuable, as it allows me to obtain important information on the spot for facilitating a more productive lesson."

"IXL saves me countless hours searching for content and allows me to remediate skill gaps immediately," said John Martin, an Elite 100 teacher from Roosevelt Elementary School in Cicero, Illinois. "I've had numerous kids increase their scores upwards of 15 points on the MAP standardized test in a school year, and close an entire grade level gap!"

IXL's personalized learning platform

IXL is built on over 8,500 interactive skills that are highly targeted and adjust to each student's level of understanding. IXL's adaptive assessment, the Real-Time Diagnostic, evaluates students across every concept in the K-12 curriculum, generating an accurate portrait of students' knowledge levels in math and language arts. Using student data from the curriculum and diagnostic, IXL gives every learner a personalized action plan for growth. In addition, IXL Analytics provides real-time insight into student progress and helps teachers make better instructional decisions in the classroom.

About IXL Learning

Currently used by 11 million students and by schools in 95 of the 100 top districts, IXL is an integrated learning platform that supports personalized learning in math, English language arts, science, social studies and Spanish. With more than 80 billion questions asked and answered around the world, IXL is helping schools successfully boost student achievement. The IXL family of products also includes Education.com , ABCya and Vocabulary.com . To learn more about IXL, visit www.ixl.com , facebook.com/IXL and twitter.com/IXLLearning .

