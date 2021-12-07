IXL, Wyzant and Miami-Dade County Public Schools Partner to Provide Personalized Math Instruction

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IXL Learning , developer of personalized learning products used by more than 12 million students, announced an agreement with Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) to supply two of its award-winning platforms to the district's 334,000 students and 17,500 teachers. More than 500 schools will use IXL to supplement math instruction and approximately 20,000 students can access one-on-one virtual tutoring opportunities through Wyzant , the nation's largest tutoring network.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools will use IXL to personalize math instruction and provide approximately 20,000 students with one-on-one, virtual tutoring opportunities through Wyzant.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools is the largest K-12 school system in Florida and the Southeastern United States, and the 4th-largest district in the country. It strives to provide a diverse community with learning experiences that improve academic achievement, emphasize social and emotional well-being, and enable all students to reach their full potential. To meet its goals, M-DCPS sought rigorous resources that enable educators to recover unfinished learning, track student progress and boost achievement in math. The district also needed tutoring support to help students hone math skills outside of school hours when parents or teachers aren't available to help.

After a thorough search, M-DCPS realized that a large number of its educators were already successfully using IXL's powerful platform and that its robust math curriculum was perfect for augmenting daily instruction. In addition, the district deeply appreciated that IXL Learning's tutoring service, Wyzant, could seamlessly connect its students with experienced instructors to grow their math skills away from the classroom.

"The key to empowering students is supplying holistic and individualized support that lasts beyond the school day," said Paul Mishkin, CEO of IXL Learning. "IXL's platform and Wyzant's expert tutors will provide personalized instruction to Miami-Dade County Public School students, narrowing achievement gaps and keeping learners on the path to mastery."

How Florida schools excel with IXL Learning

IXL serves 30 percent of students in Florida and has a long track record of helping learners in the state succeed: A study of public schools in the state found that those using IXL Math outperformed schools without IXL by as much as 15 percentile points in math.

Through IXL, Florida schools access a B.E.S.T. and MAFS standards-aligned curriculum , personalized recommendations and action plans that enable educators to specifically target students' needs. Teachers use IXL's adaptive assessment, the Real-Time Diagnostic , to understand exactly what students know and precisely what to do to help them improve. The diagnostic pinpoints students' grade-level proficiency in key strands, generates personalized action plans that help close gaps, and assists teachers in making smarter instructional decisions. Educators also rely on IXL Analytics to accurately track student progress with up-to-date reports, monitor growth and differentiate instruction to close achievement gaps.

Wyzant will virtually connect M-DCPS students to math tutors for individualized learning opportunities. Wyzant tutors serve learners of all backgrounds and offer in-depth guidance in K-12 subjects including foundational math, algebra, geometry, calculus and more. Students will collaborate with tutors after school and on weekends in Wyzant's free online learning tool . The tool creates a space for students to work with tutors face-to-face through video chat and an interactive whiteboard for solving problems.

About IXL Learning

Currently used by 12 million students and in all of the top 100 U.S. school districts, IXL is an integrated learning platform that supports personalized learning in math, English language arts, science, social studies and Spanish. With more than 90 billion questions asked and answered around the world, IXL is helping schools and parents successfully boost student achievement. The IXL family of products also includes Rosetta Stone , Wyzant , Education.com , ABCya and Vocabulary.com . To learn more about IXL, visit www.ixl.com , facebook.com/IXL and twitter.com/IXLLearning .

About Wyzant

Wyzant helps schools and students take the guesswork out of finding qualified tutors they can trust. Since 2005, millions of learners have looked to Wyzant for help in K-12 subjects ranging from math and science to English language arts, history, test prep and more. With Wyzant, learners can book a tutor anytime they need one, and meet online from a computer or mobile device. All sessions are private and 1:1, so learners get the focused attention and support they need. Wyzant joined the IXL Learning family of brands in 2021.

