ixlayer Joins the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies in America

San Francisco-based health testing company debuts on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list following an impressive year of growth and ongoing expansion into new markets

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ixlayer , the leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering diagnostic testing for greater operational efficiency, patient access, and improved outcomes, today announced its debut on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

ixlayer was recognized after experiencing a remarkable 100% increase in year-over-year revenue growth. The company's continued success was primarily driven by collaboration with integrated health leader Walgreens and several of the nation's top health plans.

"To be selected for the Inc. 5000 list is an honor that validates the value we deliver while enabling greater access to care for all," said Pouria Sanae, co-founder and chief executive officer of ixlayer. "We've developed a platform that powers millions of diagnostic tests each year and serves as the backbone of thousands of health testing programs for trusted health brands, healthcare delivery organizations, payers, and life sciences companies. I'm excited about the future as we redefine and simplify the diagnostic laboratory testing ecosystem."

Founded in 2018, ixlayer initially focused on providing remote lab testing for Alzheimer's patients. The company has expanded to now offer thousands of white-labeled, at-home, and on-site health tests ranging from men's and women's wellness tests to sexually transmitted diseases and chronic condition management.

ixlayer enables healthcare companies to meet patients where they are with engaging health testing experiences. Its cloud-based platform seamlessly connects the entire ecosystem of diagnostic services to revolutionize the health testing journey for patients and healthcare stakeholders. It also delivers digital tools that enable patient education, contextualized lab results, remote program monitoring, and personalized calls to action for medication adherence protocols and diagnostic testing regimens.

Earlier this year, ixlayer announced several new collaborations with life sciences companies that build the foundation for additional future growth. The relationships aim to support advances in digital therapeutics and decentralized clinical trials with remote diagnostic testing that enables clinical research.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

The market for at-home lab tests has exploded in recent years. Experts predict it will surpass $45.6 billion by 2037.

About ixlayer

ixlayer is the leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering diagnostic testing for greater operational efficiency, patient access, and improved outcomes. Seamlessly integrating with all systems to provide unparalleled access to effective health testing solutions, ixlayer's platforms empower payers, retailers and biopharma organizations to accelerate speed to market and drive engagement and compliance, while improving brand loyalty. Learn more at www.ixlayer.com.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

