ixlayer Launched Informed Pain Care, Expanding Access to Digital Acute Pain Evaluation Nationwide

Patients Can Now Connect with Licensed Clinicians through the Informed Pain Care Platform to Receive Timely Evaluation and Access to Non-Opioid Treatment Options for Acute Pain

SAN FRANCISCO, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ixlayer, the leading cloud-based platform powering end-to-end direct-to-patient (DTP) healthcare, today announced the launch of Informed Pain Care, a platform designed to expand access to independent, clinician-led evaluation and treatment pathways for patients experiencing acute pain.

Built on ixlayer's secure, clinically integrated infrastructure, the Informed Pain Care™ platform connects patients to licensed healthcare professionals for evaluation of acute pain and, when appropriate, access to prescription treatment options—including non-opioid options.

The platform was developed in collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

"Patients experiencing acute pain often face delays, fragmented care pathways, and limited awareness of non-opioid treatment options," said Pouria Sanae, Co-founder and CEO of ixlayer. "Informed Pain Care was designed to close those gaps—connecting patients directly with licensed, third-party healthcare professionals who provide clinically appropriate care, from evaluation to treatment when needed."

Patients using Informed Pain Care can expect a high-touch experience grounded in best practices for virtual care and telehealth. Key components include:

Licensed clinical evaluation via telehealth

Symptom-based intake and eligibility screening

Access to non-opioid treatment options when clinically appropriate

Flexible pharmacy fulfillment, including local pickup or delivery

Insurance and self-pay pathways for accessibility

"We are proud to have partnered with ixlayer to build and launch our first direct-to-patient telehealth platform, Informed Pain Care," said Duncan McKechnie, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Vertex Pharmaceuticals. "This platform provides independent telehealth evaluations for eligible nonsurgical acute pain patients, reflecting our commitment to ensuring access to innovative non-opioid medicines."

About ixlayer

ixlayer [pronounced: I-X-layer] is the leading provider of cloud-based platforms that power a seamless, end-to-end direct-to-patient healthcare experience. The name reflects our core strength: "i" for robust data and technology infrastructure and "x" for exceptional user experience. ixEngage by ixlayer seamlessly integrates with all healthcare ecosystem partners, connecting biopharma with patients in a user-centric way. This proprietary technology accelerates the path to diagnoses, supports optimal care, drives operational efficiency, and improves health equity and outcomes for all. To date, ixlayer has activated over four million patient care journeys, simplifying the complex web of healthcare. Learn more at www.ixlayer.com.

SOURCE ixlayer