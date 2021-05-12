ixlayer Named TiE50 Award Winner at TiEcon

"The healthcare industry is undergoing a tremendous transformation when it comes to telehealth and diagnostic testing, and ixlayer is poised to help providers, payors and the enterprise innovate and meet those challenges," said Pouria Sanae, CEO of ixlayer. "We're excited to be honored by TiE50 alongside other innovative companies that are disrupting their industries."

"Companies from diverse fields and in various stages applied to our prestigious TiE50 showcasing innovation and disruption in addition to many sponsors for the TiE50 program. In addition to the award and recognition that TiE50 brings, we also had in kind sponsors offer a desirable list of perks and benefits to our deserving recepients. Winners also have the opportunity to showcase their innovations to our Meet the Draper's, a ground-breaking reality show to give an opportunity to select companies to pitch to the show," said Kumar Sripadam, TiE50 Program Chair.

"TiE Silicon Valley is excited to announce TiE50 winners. TiE50 awards is our way of giving visibility to startups and connect them with our sponsors, partners and investors in the TiE Ecosystem," said AGK Karunakaran, President, TiE Silicon Valley.

The TiE50 Awards will be presented virtually to the winners during a ceremony on May 6th. For more information, please go to https://www.tiecon.org/tie50. To learn more about ixlayer and its work, please visit, www.ixlayer.com.

About ixlayer

ixlayer is an industry leader in the health-tech ecosystem, providing innovative solutions for enabling health systems, payors, biopharma, and health focused companies to offer health testing in a virtual environment. The ixlayer platform delivers end-to-end solutions for the technical, security, regulatory, and user experience components of complex health testing. As the industry shifts to remote and virtual care options, ixlayer is powering patient engagement and preventative health strategies through virtual health testing, at scale. The ixlayer solution can be added to existing patient engagement platforms and patient portals to enable real time health and wellness lab testing. Founded in 2018, ixlayer currently supports millions of patients and has launched hundreds of testing programs for large organizations, health systems and every level of the government.

About TiE50

Now celebrating its tenth year, TiE50 Awards provides a one-of-a-kind showcase for the world's top technology and technology-enabled startups. TiE Silicon Valley's premier annual awards program is keenly contested by thousands of early- to mid-stage startups of all sizes representing a wide range of verticals. Applications are rigorously reviewed by a panel of judges including venture capitalists, angels, successful entrepreneurs, and corporate executives. Since its inception, 84 percent of TiE50 winners and top startups have been funded at a total of over $1 billion. Many of these companies went on to acquisition or IPO with 29 of the exits at over $100 million.

About TiEcon

TiEcon is the world's largest conference for entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs with participation from top technology companies, leading venture capital firms, and global service providers. Delegates range from CEOs of top companies to first-time entrepreneurs as well as corporate executives and investment professionals.

TiEcon has been ranked alongside the World Economic Forum, TED, and DEMO as one of the top 10 conferences worldwide for ideas and entrepreneurship by Worth Magazine. TiEcon 2021 is expected to attract more than 10,000 people from across the globe in celebration of the spirit of entrepreneurship. More information: TiEcon.org

