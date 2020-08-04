IZB Residence CAMPUS AT HOME Moves to Infor Cloud for Better Guest Experience

MUNICH, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced it will introduce Infor Hospitality Management Solution (HMS) and Infor Sales & Catering (S&C) in the cloud at the IZB Residence CAMPUS AT HOME. The hotel in Martinsried on the outskirts of Munich, Germany, plans to optimize its work processes for flexibility and mobility and thus offer its guests the best possible service.

Opened in 2014, the IZB Residence CAMPUS AT HOME is based in the heart of the University of Munich's Martinsried science campus, inside the Innovation and Start-up Centre for Biotechnology (IZB). The residence accommodates national and international scientists and business travellers visiting the campus and is also open to private guests. Its operators consider flexibility the key to success for the hotel and its guests. For instance, all employees help each other out when necessary instead of just focusing on their own routines – improving the service for guests.

To operate the hotel according to these ideas, the introduction of a flexible hotel management system complying with the latest technology standards and suitable for use with mobile devices was top priority. IZB Residence CAMPUS AT HOME management chose Infor HMS, including Infor S&C for events and conference operations. The HMS property management system allows staff access to guest information to quickly evaluate individual bookings and optimize their stays. The solution suite's integration with existing operating systems also helps optimize accounting, revenue management, and work order processes. Operating in the cloud enables running a more efficient model and leveraging the use of mobile devices, which also saves resources compared to a conventional on-premises installation. In addition, HMS provides easy integrations with other solutions through a variety of interfaces.

"Flexibility and user-friendliness are our top priorities when selecting a suitable hotel management system," says Sascha Beck, who co-manages the hotel with his partner Peter Hanns Zobel as one of the two managing directors of the IZB Fördergesellschaft mbH. "Infor hospitality-specific solutions and their specialized expertise made our decision easy."

"We are pleased that the IZB Residence CAMPUS AT HOME has chosen us," says Stefan Bezold, Infor executive sales director for DACH & CEE. "We addressed their challenges to help them create better processes and empower their teams to do their best work to serve a superior guest experience. That's always our mandate: Make our customer's goals and challenges central to everything we do."

For more than 20 years, Infor has been a technology partner to the hospitality industry, now serving more than 20,000 hotel customers, including nine of the world's 10 largest hotel brands. Small individual hotels as well as large hotel groups leverage Infor systems. Infor's core competence as a "hotel software company" focuses on three areas: property management systems (front office and back office), revenue management systems, and sales & catering. Infor solutions can be used in the cloud or on-premises. To learn more, visit https://www.infor.com/industries/hotels-resorts.

About IZB Residence

The modern-designed IZB Residence CAMPUS AT HOME in Planegg near Munich has 42 rooms and suites. It is located in the heart of the Martinsried Campus on the premises of the Innovation and Start-up Centre Biotechnology (IZB). Due to the clear architecture, the 27-meter-high building is the eye-catcher on campus. Modernity meets Bavarian tradition here. The residence is home to national and international scientists and business travelers as well as private guests.

Enjoy your stay in the comfortable rooms with flowing design and a wide window frontage. Relax in the airy lobby or the SEVEN AND MORE restaurant with its adjoining bar and open fireplace.

