J BALVIN TO HEADLINE G-SHOCK 40TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT + LIVESTREAM

News provided by

Casio America, Inc.

06 Nov, 2023, 11:04 ET

A Night of Celebration is Available for Everyone To Stream

DOVER, N.J., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- G-SHOCK, the legendary watch brand known for its innovation and durability, is thrilled to announce that on Thursday, November 9th International superstar, J Balvin will headline its 40th Anniversary celebration in New York City for an exclusive event and live stream.

Continue Reading
G-SHOCK 40th Anniversary
G-SHOCK 40th Anniversary

J Balvin, a multi-platinum, chart-topping artist, is celebrated worldwide for his groundbreaking music and distinctive style. His electrifying performance at G-SHOCK's 40th-anniversary event promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience that celebrates the common spirit that unites us all – the relentless pursuit of excellence.

Poised to "SHOCK THE WORLD" with its 40th Anniversary celebration, G-SHOCK invites fans, watch enthusiasts, and music lovers around the world to join the fun via an exclusive livestream of J Balvin's performance.

To experience the magic of the event of the year with G-SHOCK and J Balvin, register for the live stream ahead of the deadline on November 7th at 11:59 PM EST. Users will receive a link to view the performance on November 9th for the opportunity to tune in starting at 9:00 PM EST and ending at 10:00 PM EST and watch as if they were on stage with J Balvin himself.

The G-SHOCK SHOCK THE WORLD Livestream sign-up is available now for all CASIO ID Members. Viewers can sign up now for a CASIO ID for exclusive access by visiting the link HERE.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.casio.com/us/

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/us/

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES CONTACT:
5WPR
[email protected] 

Sue VanderSchans / Cecilia Lederer
CASIO AMERICA, INC.
(973) 361-5400
[email protected]
[email protected]

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.

Also from this source

CASIO AND OPEN UP RESOURCES LAUNCH NEW INNOVATIVE PARTNERSHIP TO ENHANCE MATHEMATICS EDUCATION

CASIO AND OPEN UP RESOURCES LAUNCH NEW INNOVATIVE PARTNERSHIP TO ENHANCE MATHEMATICS EDUCATION

As the first step in a new partnership focused on equity in math education, Casio and Open Up Resources (OUR) have joined forces to integrate Casio's ...
G-SHOCK UNVEILS POLYCHROMATIC ACCENTS COLLECTION

G-SHOCK UNVEILS POLYCHROMATIC ACCENTS COLLECTION

Today, Casio America, Inc. is thrilled to introduce the Polychromatic Accents collection. This exceptional line of full metal timepieces pays homage...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Jewelry

Image1

Retail

Image1

Consumer Electronics

Image1

Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.