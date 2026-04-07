The Double T Family Foundation, Established by Christy Thompson and The J. Cleo Thompson Family Office, Makes Charitable Donation to The Conservation Legacy

DALLAS, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Double T Family Foundation, established by the J. Cleo Thompson Family Office in Dallas, has made philanthropic contributions to Conservation Legacy and its Southwest Conservation Corps program to support collaborative efforts with the Rio Grande National Forest Service. These funds will directly benefit trail stewardship within the Conejos Peak and South San Juan Wilderness areas of the Rio Grande National Forest. Through this initiative, the J. Cleo Thompson Family Office and the Double T Family Foundation reaffirm their enduring commitment to wilderness preservation and conservation programs across the United States.

Southwest Conservation Corps (SCC), a program of Conservation Legacy, provides youth, young adults, and veterans with structured, safe and challenging service and educational opportunities through projects that promote personal growth, the development of social skills, and an ethic of natural resource stewardship. The Southwest Conservation Corps program model incorporates guiding principles of experiential learning, respect, openness and willingness, commitment, responsibility, pride, excellence, health, safety, and fun. Southwest Conservation Corps offers programs year-round based in regional offices located in Durango and Salida, CO. Programs are completed in partnership with public land agency managers and most are AmeriCorps programs. Learn more at sccorps.org.

Conservation Legacy provides support for local conservation service programs under the leadership of a national organization, delivering high quality programming in communities across the country to produce enduring impact through local action Conservation Legacy programs— Appalachian Conservation Corps, Arizona Conservation Corps, Ancestral Lands Conservation Corps, Conservation Corps New Mexico, Conservation Corps North Carolina, Southeast Conservation Corps, Southwest Conservation Corps, and Stewards Individual Placement Program—engage participants on diverse conservation and community service projects that provide opportunities for personal and professional development and meet the high priority needs of public land managers and community partners. Working in close collaboration with partners across the country, Conservation Legacy advances goals of increasing opportunities in conservation, stewardship, national service and workforce development. Learn more at www.conservationlegacy.org.

"It gives me great joy to improve these trails that are near and dear to my heart so that more people can experience the great outdoors with ease", said Christy Thompson, principal of J. Cleo Thompson Family Office. "Our family office and foundation are committed to preserving natural landscapes, expanding access to the outdoors, and supporting programs that provide meaningful opportunities for youth, young adults, and veterans."

About the J. Cleo Thompson Family Office

The J. Cleo Thompson Family Office, led by its principal Christy Thompson, represents the business interests and legacy of J. Cleo Thompson Jr., one of Dallas' most respected oil and gas wildcatters and a pioneering independent oil and gas operator who helped shape the Texas energy industry. Mr. Thompson Jr. built a reputation for identifying and developing oil and gas opportunities across the United States and played a significant role in the growth of independent energy operations in Texas, and the family's presence in business and philanthropic communities. Today, the J. Cleo Thompson Family Office, based in Dallas, operates as an investment and operating company platform focused on oil and gas operations, ranch and land management, real estate development, luxury hospitality, and private investments.

SOURCE J Cleo