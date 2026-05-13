J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines Celebrates 25 Years of Hospitality at Its Paso Robles Wine Center

PASO ROBLES, Calif., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its J. Lohr Paso Robles Wine Center, a landmark destination that has welcomed guests since 2001. The sweeping estate vineyard views, warm hospitality, nationwide brand recognition, and exclusive wine education offerings featuring limited-release wines have set the standard for hospitality in Paso Robles over the past 25 years.

J. Lohr Paso Robles Wine Center

Conceived as a complement to the historic downtown San Jose location that J. Lohr opened in 1974, the Paso Robles Wine Center has grown from a regional tasting room into a sought-after destination for guests from around the world. Jerry Lohr's early belief in the potential of Paso Robles is reflected throughout the experience. The venue offers a firsthand connection to the estate vineyards that helped define J. Lohr's leadership in the region, helping advance Paso Robles to global prominence.

The 25th anniversary milestone arrives during a meaningful time for Paso Robles, following the national launch of the Paso Robles Wine Month campaign on May 1. This month-long initiative brings the region's wines to consumers through coordinated retail, restaurant, hospitality, and destination programming, encouraging wine lovers to discover the bold wines and distinctive sense of place that define Paso Robles Wine Country.

"Welcoming guests and friends to our J. Lohr Paso Robles Wine Center has always felt like welcoming people into our second home," said Cynthia Lohr, Co-Owner and Chief Brand Officer, J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines. "Many come to us through wines they know and love, like J. Lohr Estates Seven Oaks Cabernet Sauvignon, America's top-selling Paso Robles Cabernet, then discover new favorites during their visit — from small-lot, limited releases to our Cuvée Series, Signature Cabernet Sauvignon, and Gesture wines. Over the years, J. Lohr has become part of people's most meaningful celebrations. As we celebrate 40 years in Paso and 25 years at our Paso Robles Wine Center, we raise a toast to the generations of guests who have made our Paso Robles Wine Center so special."

In 2022, the Lohr family renovated the Wine Center, building on Jerry Lohr's original vision for the space as a turn-of-the-century industrial schoolhouse. The redesign elevated the guest experience from standing, counter-based tastings to seated tastings with tableside service led by wine educators. The new space introduced digital storytelling displays, a club-focused Tasting Salon with a fireplace, a private VIP Room, and an expansive terrace overlooking the demonstration vineyard. Design details throughout the space nod to Jerry Lohr's family farmhouse roots in South Dakota, including traditional wainscoting, natural materials, abundant natural light, and a wrap-around covered veranda.

Since the renovation, J. Lohr has strategically evolved its hospitality model toward deeper guest engagement and a more personalized tasting experience, allowing guests to connect more meaningfully with the J. Lohr portfolio. These enhancements have resulted in an increase of more than 70% in wine average order value and nearly 45% growth in purchase conversion compared to the Wine Center's earlier standing counter-based tasting model.

Set within J. Lohr's larger Paso Robles campus, today's Wine Center reflects the company's longstanding commitment to winegrowing excellence, sustainability, education, and hospitality. The site includes Certified California Sustainable estate vineyards, a 3-acre solar tracking array, as well as J. Lohr's largest winery, supporting its vertically integrated approach to quality, from vineyard to glass.

"As we look to the future, hospitality remains one of the most meaningful ways we share the J. Lohr story," added Lohr. "Our guests are among our most passionate ambassadors, and our goal is for every visit to feel welcoming, educational, and memorable."

Located at 6169 Airport Road, the J. Lohr Paso Robles Wine Center is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. PT, with the final seated tasting beginning at 3:30 p.m. Tasting experiences are available seven days a week, excluding major holidays, and guests are encouraged to allow approximately 60 minutes for their visit. Additional information and reservations are available at jlohr.com/visit/paso-robles.

About J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines

Founded fifty-two years ago by Jerry Lohr and still family-owned and operated today, J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines grows, produces, and bottles a full line of internationally recognized wines from its more than 4,000 acres of Certified California Sustainable estate vineyards in Monterey County's Arroyo Seco and Santa Lucia Highlands appellations, Paso Robles, and St. Helena in Napa Valley. Offering an expressive range of styles that showcase its estate fruit, J. Lohr crafts eight tiers of award-winning wines: J. Lohr Signature Cabernet Sauvignon, J. Lohr Cuvée Series, J. Lohr Vineyard Series, J. Lohr Gesture, J. Lohr Pure Paso® Proprietary Red Wine, J. Lohr Estates, J. Lohr Monterey Roots, and ARIEL Vineyards. The company's online home is jlohr.com.

Media Contact:

Lana Scheurle

Colangelo & Partners

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SOURCE J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines