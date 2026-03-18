J. LOHR VINEYARDS & WINES INTRODUCES A NEW LOOK FOR AMERICA'S BEST-SELLING PASO ROBLES CABERNET

Label Evolution for J. Lohr Estates Seven Oaks Cabernet Sauvignon

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines announced today a refreshed look and package for its J. Lohr Estates Seven Oaks Cabernet Sauvignon – America's #1-selling Paso Robles grown Cabernet. With the just-released 2023 Seven Oaks vintage, the bottle displays a striking new label that maintains this classic wine's well-known shelf presence while spotlighting its Paso Robles origins. The package evolution of this J. Lohr flagship red reinforces the brand's leading role in the premium Cabernet category on retail shelves and restaurant lists around the country.

2023 J. Lohr Estates Seven Oaks Cabernet Sauvignon

Jerry Lohr planted his first Cabernet vines in Paso Robles in the 1980s. Over the years, his vision helped build the region's reputation and success through Lohr family leadership in industry organizations such as the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance and the Paso Robles CAB Collective; the Lohr family also played an instrumental role in identifying and establishing Paso Robles' eleven sub-appellations.

The 1987 vintage was Seven Oaks' inaugural bottling. Along with the winery's popular Riverstone Chardonnay, it was the original release in the famed J. Lohr Estates tier of wines. Seven Oaks' trademark Paso Robles profile of rich cherry, plum, and berry aromas and flavors backed by dense yet soft tannins and a light touch of vanilla and oak from authentic barrel aging has stood the test of time. Seven Oaks is all about balance – none of these attributes outshining the others – all working in harmony in America's favorite Paso Robles-grown Cabernet.

"We never take shortcuts with Seven Oaks," says Steve Lohr, the winery's president & CEO. "From select fruit grown on our family-owned, Certified California Sustainable vineyards to authentically aging the wine for twelve months in oak cooperage, we take ownership of every step of the winegrowing process – from soil to cellar to bottle. We are committed to Seven Oaks' decades-long track record of exceptional Cabernet quality at a reasonable price."

The new Seven Oaks front label's deep maroon color beautifully frames its large, centered, gold-accented "Paso Robles." This visual treatment is an important quality indicator, as consumer preference has made Paso Robles the number one non-state appellation for Cabernet Sauvignon in both volume and revenue.* The back label proudly authenticates Seven Oaks' true oak-barrel-aged character. The Certified California Sustainable seal attests to the Lohr family and J. Lohr team's long history of conscientious winegrowing. Steve Lohr adds, "With this package evolution for our best-selling wine, we look to further highlight Seven Oaks' Paso Robles pedigree for our valued distributors, retailers, restaurateurs, and fans."

The J. Lohr Estates Seven Oaks Cabernet Sauvignon is distributed nationally and internationally in standard 9L cases of 750ml bottles; it is also available in 3L, 1.5L, and 375ml bottle sizes, and is also offered for on-premise in reusable stainless-steel kegs that reduce packaging waste and lower the carbon footprint compared to single-use bottles. More information on Seven Oaks' label evolution and history is available at j lohr.com/sevenoaks .

About J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines

Founded fifty-two years ago by Jerry Lohr and still family-owned and operated today, J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines grows, produces, and bottles a full line of internationally recognized wines from its more than 4,000 acres of Certified California Sustainable estate vineyards in Monterey County's Arroyo Seco and Santa Lucia Highlands appellations, Paso Robles, and St. Helena in Napa Valley. Offering an expressive range of styles that showcase its estate fruit, J. Lohr crafts eight tiers of award-winning wines: J. Lohr Signature Cabernet Sauvignon, J. Lohr Cuvée Series, J. Lohr Vineyard Series, J. Lohr Gesture, J. Lohr Pure Paso® Proprietary Red Wine, J. Lohr Estates, J. Lohr Monterey Roots, and ARIEL Vineyards. The company's online home is j lohr.com .

* NIQ U.S. xAOC 52 weeks $ PE 12/27/25

Media Contact:

Marlowe McEfee

Colangelo & Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines