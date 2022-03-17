J. Manning & Associates Partners with Integrity to Enhance Long-Term Care Benefits for Large Employer Groups

J. Manning & Associates is one of the largest producers of long-term care insurance in the country. The firm partners with employee benefit consultants and human resources professionals to deliver optimal long-term care solutions for employer-sponsored group plans. Working with some of the largest employers in the country and covering a diverse range of industries, J. Manning & Associates provides a wide array of sophisticated long-term care recommendations, as well as communication and education campaigns to help employees make the best decisions about their coverage.

"At Integrity, we help Americans plan for the good days ahead by ensuring they have the right life, health and wealth products for their wellbeing both now and in the future," expressed Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Long-term care has always been a core product for us, making this partnership with J. Manning & Associates a natural fit. As some of the country's most experienced long-term care leaders, Jerry and his team offer education and turnkey solutions to large group employers, which in turn helps thousands of employees make the right choices about insurance for their situation. Our end-to-end insurtech platform will come alongside J. Manning & Associates and help them serve even more employer groups in stronger, more innovative ways. I'm honored to welcome J. Manning & Associates to the Integrity family."

"Our knowledge of the long-term care market and our ability to communicate this benefit to a client's employees is matched by our commitment to each client's goals," said Jerry Manning, President of J. Manning & Associates. "We always put employers first so we can deliver on what they are trying to achieve for their employees. Likewise, Integrity puts their clients first by creating the resources they need to help more Americans. The future of insurance lies in insurtech — with Integrity, we can take our commitment to delivering the best technology-driven solutions to our clients even further. This partnership will empower us to bring large group employee benefit expertise to the long-term care market for years to come and we look forward to a bright future with Integrity."

J. Manning & Associates' long-term care expertise and large group focus will be an invaluable addition to the Integrity partner network, where leaders continually collaborate and strategize on best practices and solutions that optimize insurance and financial processes. This peer group of industry icons and legends is united by a steadfast commitment to innovate insurance and better protect the life, health and wealth of all Americans.

Additionally, employees of J. Manning & Associates will now receive meaningful company ownership through the Integrity Employee Ownership Plan.

"Our team works tirelessly with large employers to help them offer greater financial security to their employees," continued Manning. "I'm thrilled that our employees now have the opportunity to realize greater benefits themselves by participating in the Integrity Employee Ownership Plan."

J. Manning & Associates also gains access to Integrity's transformative shared business services, which are comprised of Technology & Innovation, People & Culture, finance, legal and compliance, as well as access to a world-class advertising and marketing agency. The Integrity omnichannel platform creates opportunities for J. Manning & Associates to help as many Americans as possible by using best-in-class insurtech systems. Proprietary resources include optimized quoting and enrollment platforms, innovative product development and perceptive data and analytics.

For more information about J. Manning & Associates' decision to partner with Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/JManning.

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its distribution network of agencies, brokerages and RIAs throughout the nation. Integrity's nearly 5,500 employees work with more than 420,000 agents and advisors who serve over 10 million clients annually. In 2021, Integrity helped carriers place more than $7 billion in new sales and oversaw more than $20 billion of assets under management and advisement through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com .

About J. Manning & Associates

J. Manning & Associates is a national independent insurance brokerage and consulting firm specializing in long-term care insurance. They work with employee benefit brokers and consultants, financial professionals, employers and individuals to create customized, unbiased long-term care planning solutions. In 2011, the American Association of Long-Term Care Insurance named J. Manning & Associates the largest group long-term care broker in the nation, based on 2010 premium production. For more information, visit www.jmanningltc.com.

SOURCE Integrity Marketing Group, LLC