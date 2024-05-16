J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery's Double-Staved Bourbon Now Shipping to 45 States

Order Your Own Custom Double-Staved Bottle or The Distillery's Small Batch Offerings

FRANKFORT, Ky., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery, created by Jeff Mattingly, a descendant of distilling pioneer John Graves Mattingly, is now offering its proprietary double-staved bourbon for online delivery to 45 U.S. States. Through a partnership with LiquidRails, a leading online beverage alcohol e-commerce provider, bourbon aficionados across the country can now have a taste of Kentucky delivered to their door.

All of J. Mattingly 1845's whiskeys undergo its proprietary double-staving process, allowing the whiskey inside additional surface exposure to charred barrel staves to impart more flavor and color than its competitors' offerings.

The double-staving process can best be explained by Bruce Abbott, President, Liquor Stores USA, North, "J. Mattingly 1845 breaks down old barrels into large chunks of barrel staves that they then add to other barrels. This extra surface area of charred barrel staves in the whiskey adds color, along with flavors of caramel and vanilla. They then take these barrels and blend them together… when constructed together, these tiny batches exceed the sum of their parts."

Available for purchase online now is "The Greatest 2 oz in Bourbon" series, an ode to Kentucky's famous horse race. The three whiskeys in that collection will soon be joined by Mogadishu Mile Bourbon, J. Mattingly 1845's bourbon honoring The Battle of Mogadishu and the soldiers who lost their lives during Operation Restore Hope in 1993. A portion of the sales from Mogadishu Mile Bourbon will go towards Kentucky Wounded Heroes.

For those wanting something a little more personalized, J. Mattingly 1845 offers the option to custom create your own bourbon online by selecting your favorite mash bill from hundreds of double-staved proprietary barrels selected by the Mattingly team of blenders, choose your bottle, label, closure (including wax color), and your own personal name for your creation. These bottles will be made to your custom specifications and shipped to you.

J. Mattingly 1845 Bourbon and the custom bourbon creation option are available online at jmattingly1845.com and in person at its Distillery in Frankfort, KY. Gift cards are available for the custom bourbon creation experience. Prices for the online bottles start at $120 for a 750 mL bottle.

About J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery

The Mattingly family has been synonymous with distilling in Kentucky for more than two centuries, having a hand in the development of at least nine separate distilleries in the Commonwealth.

In 2010 Jeff Mattingly took up the family mantle and started his own craft bourbon business. Today, Jeff's son Cameron has joined the team as Vice President of Production, continuing the legacy into the latest generation for J. Mattingly Distillery 1845 in Frankfort, Kentucky. Together father and son offer their proprietary double-staving process as well as a custom bourbon blending experience unparalleled in the spirits industry, available on-site in Frankfort or online at www.JMattingly1845.com.

