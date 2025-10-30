BEIJING, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar, a trusted global partner in green energy, and Australian solar innovator 5B have signed a landmark module supply agreement during the All Energy Australia 2025 exhibition. The agreement covers more than 100 MW of JA Solar's DeepBlue 4.0 Pro modules for a large-scale solar project in Western Australia, marking the largest collaboration to date between the two companies.

JA Solar and 5B Sign Strategic Module Supply Agreement for 100MW+ Project in Western Australia

Built on years of close technical cooperation, this agreement combines the complementary strengths of JA Solar and 5B to deliver greater value for PV developers. JA Solar's high-efficiency modules, renowned for their reliability, have been rigorously tested and optimized for seamless integration with 5B's Maverick system. The Maverick is a prefabricated, re-deployable solar array designed so that solar farms can be built faster, safer, and at lower cost.

Certified to withstand wind speeds of up to 93 meters per second, the Maverick system provides exceptional durability in extreme weather, a timely advantage as Australia enters its peak storm season. When paired with JA Solar's DeepBlue 4.0 Pro modules, the combined solution enables fast-track installation, reduced balance-of-system costs, and consistent energy output. This synergy results in shorter project timelines, lower operational risks, and stronger returns for customers operating in challenging environments.

The signing ceremony brought together senior leaders from both companies, including Daniel Li (VP, East Asia & South Pacific, JA Solar) and David Griffin (CEO of 5B), alongside key regional and technical heads. Their presence highlighted the strategic depth of the partnership and the alignment across commercial, engineering, and market development teams.

"This agreement is more than a supply contract, it is a blueprint for how global technology and local ingenuity can come together to deliver real-world impact," said Daniel Li. "By combining JA Solar's proven module performance with 5B's advanced deployment technology, we are empowering customers with solutions that are bankable, scalable, and built for Australia's unique conditions."

The partnership between JA Solar and 5B reflects a shared vision of accelerating the transition to renewable energy through technical excellence, operational synergy, and deep local collaboration, delivering greater value for the customers who are building the future.

SOURCE JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.