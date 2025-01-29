JA Solar Debuts Next-Generation n-Type TOPCon Module DeepBlue 5.0

BEIJING, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar, a global leader in the PV industry, proudly launched its latest innovation, the DeepBlue 5.0 PV module in January. With its significant advancements in efficiency, reliability, and adaptability, the DeepBlue 5.0 marks a transformative step forward in PV technology.

Leveraging the advanced Bycium+ 5.0 cell technology, the DeepBlue 5.0 integrates multiple cutting-edge technologies, such as upgraded electrical architecture, optimized material enhancements, and structural refinements. These innovations enable a module power up to 670W and module efficiency up to 24.8%. The module also boasts superior performance in low-light environments and complex weather conditions, ensuring stable energy output across diverse applications.

"At JA Solar, innovation is at the core of our mission to accelerate the global transition to clean energy," said Aiqing Yang, Executive President of JA Solar. "The DeepBlue 5.0 represents our commitment to delivering products that combine exceptional performance, cost efficiency, and reliability, empowering our customers to achieve their sustainability goals."

The DeepBlue 5.0 is built on innovative optical absorption and electrical optimization techniques, reducing the Levelized Cost of Energy by up to 4.3% compared to its predecessor, DeepBlue 4.0 Pro. JA Solar has enhanced the module across three critical areas. The wafer offers improved resistivity uniformity, ultra-low oxygen content (3 ppma), and superior minority carrier lifetime. The Bycium+ 5.0 cell features high-efficiency n-type passivated contact technology, optimized light absorption, and an ultra-high open-circuit voltage of 749 mV. The module incorporates innovations such as PII, HDP, UTG, and CSE technologies, ensuring exceptional durability and reliability in extreme conditions. With a first-year degradation rate of ≤1% and annual linear degradation of ≤0.4%, the DeepBlue 5.0 sets a new benchmark for efficiency and performance.

The DeepBlue 5.0 modules are scheduled for mass production in Q4 2025, with initial power ratings ranging from 640W to 670W. Designed to meet the growing demand for high-efficiency modules in premium markets, the DeepBlue 5.0 aims to deliver unparalleled value for utility-scale, commercial, and residential PV projects worldwide.

SOURCE JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.