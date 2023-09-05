JA Solar H1 2023 Net Profit of 4.806 billion CNY, a YoY growth of 182.45%

News provided by

JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.

05 Sep, 2023, 03:50 ET

BEIJING, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar reported outstanding results for the first half of 2023, shipping 23.95 GW of modules and generating revenue of 40.8 CNY billion and net profit of 4.8 CNY billion. Looking back at previous semi-annual reports, module shipments reached an all-time high this year. Revenue grew 43.5% from the first half of 2022, while net profit attributable to shareholders increased 182%. Total assets reached 87.9 billion CNY, with net assets attributable to shareholders of the listed company reaching 32.5 billion CNY. The performance achieved JA Solar's long-term goals, realizing stable growth and sustained profitability.

The strong performance was due to the strength of the company's global service network and highly recognized brand. In the first half of the year, JA Solar implemented a number of operational improvements that drove its success. Major operating initiatives included intensifying sales activities, constructing new production capacity, optimizing supply chains, reinforcing R&D and new talent incentive programs.

SOURCE JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.

Also from this source

JA Solar and Ralco Energy Complete Installation of Anami PV Plant of Marom Energy

JA Solar fornece módulos para o primeiro projeto conectado à rede de tipo N da Coreia do Sul

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.