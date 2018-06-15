JA Solar Named "Top Performer" by DNV GL for the Third Time

DNV GL enjoys strong reputation in the photovoltaic industry. Its annual PV Module Reliability Scorecard Report covers the testing and analysis of module products from various manufacturers, and is considered the most comprehensive assessment of PV module reliability. The honor of "Top Performer" is based on DNV GL's PV Module Reliability Scorecard. The reliability test covers the complete life cycle of products, which encompasses IEC thermal cycling, damp heat, ultraviolet radiation, dynamic mechanical load, PID attenuation and hot spot testing. The test results provide potential PV equipment buyers and power plant investors with authoritative references.

JA Solar is committed to the research and development of mass-produced, high-efficiency solar modules, which can effectively reduce the levelized cost of electricity (LCOE). Whether it is the development and mass production of PERC products, or the introduction of 1500V and bi-facial PERC double-glass modules, JA Solar has always been at the forefront of the industry. DNV GL's "Top Performer" honor further demonstrates JA Solar's technical strength and ability to provide high-performance, high-reliability solar products.

