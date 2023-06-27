JA Solar Receives Top Brand PV Award for European Market from EUPD Research

News provided by

JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.

27 Jun, 2023, 00:32 ET

BEIJING, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 14, JA Solar was awarded Top Brand PV for the European market from EUPD Research at its booth, with CEO of EUPD Research, Markus A.W. Hoehner, and Jin Baofang, Chairman of JA Solar, both attending the certification ceremony.

Continue Reading
JA Solar Receives Top Brand PV Award for European Market from EUPD Research
JA Solar Receives Top Brand PV Award for European Market from EUPD Research

Top Brand PV is awarded by world-renowned authoritative research institution EUPD Research and enjoys a high reputation in the global PV industry and is evidence of the high credibility of the PV brand. Through conducting in-depth researches on installers and distributors in various PV markets worldwide, EUPD Research selects outstanding companies in terms of visibility, customer satisfaction, customer selection, and distribution range before giving out the Top Brand PV award.

JA Solar has maintained a leading position in the European market for many years. In 2022, its market share in Europe reached as high as 23%, with an outstanding market share in the UK and the Netherlands reaching 68% and 55% respectively. This is a full reflection of JA Solar's excellent product reputation and high market recognition.

In recent years, JA Solar has been awarded Top Brand PV by EUPD Research in Europe, Latin America, Africa, the MENA region, Southeast Asia, Africa, Germany, France, Poland, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Nigeria, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, etc. which demonstrates the high recognition the company and its products have won in the global market.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2141327/JA_Solar_Receives_Top_Brand_PV_Award_for_European_Market_from_EUPD_Research.jpg

SOURCE JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.

Also from this source

JA Solar Receives Top Brand PV Award for European Market from EUPD Research

Moduly společnosti JA Solar byly společností PVEL již poosmé oceněny jako moduly s nejlepším výkonem

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.