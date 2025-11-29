BEIJING, Nov. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar, a trusted global partner in green energy, has released the industry's first Desert-Gobi-Wasteland PV Solution White Paper during its sideline event at the 21st China SoG Silicon and PV Power Conference (CSPV). Developed in collaboration with TÜV NORD, the white paper represents a milestone achievement that combines JA Solar's extensive desert project experience and deep understanding of customer needs with TÜV NORD's internationally recognized expertise in testing and certification.

JA Solar Releases Industry's First Desert-Gobi-Wasteland PV Solution White Paper

By examining the extreme conditions of desert, Gobi, and wasteland environments—such as high UV exposure, sandstorms, and sharp temperature swings—the white paper establishes a reliability testing framework that surpasses conventional standards. It provides clear guidance for site selection, system design, and equipment choice, driving the industry from experience-based practices toward standardized, systematic approaches. This foundation strengthens the delivery of reliable desert PV solutions and supports the global adoption of emerging technologies and future standards.

At the core of the white paper is JA Solar's DesertBlue module, engineered for desert and semi‑arid regions. With up to 650 W output and 24% efficiency, DesertBlue integrates a nano‑scale anti‑dust coating that cuts transmittance degradation by over 32%, extending service life by three to five years. Its reinforced steel frame endures 6000 Pa front and 4000 Pa rear loads, while optimized thermal design delivers up to 0.6% higher output in high‑temperature conditions. Field data further show DesertBlue running nearly 5°C cooler in dusty environments, underscoring its reliability in extreme climates.

Outdoor empirical tests confirm DesertBlue's superior performance. At JA Solar's Shanghai Fengxian Base, the module achieved a 7.09% gain in energy yield, while trials in the Ulan Buh Desert demonstrated a 4.98% increase compared with conventional modules. Combined with reduced cleaning needs and lower robotic O&M costs, the solution delivers significant lifecycle savings and contributes to lower LCOE for utility-scale projects.

In addition to field validation, the reliability framework—independently validated by TÜV NORD—covers UV aging, thermal cycling, sand abrasion, hotspot endurance, and high‑temperature mechanical loading. These results demonstrate DesertBlue's durability under conditions that exceed IEC requirements, reinforcing its long‑term performance in extreme desert climates.

"The release of this white paper reflects JA Solar's commitment to scenario-based innovation and high-performance PV solutions," said Aiqing Yang, Executive President of JA Solar. "Our goal is to empower global partners with solutions that maximize energy yield, lower lifecycle costs, and ensure long-term reliability in the world's toughest climates."

Download the full Desert-Gobi-Wasteland PV Solution White Paper here.

SOURCE JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.