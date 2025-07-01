JA Solar Wins RETC "Overall Highest Achiever" Award for the Sixth Consecutive Year

BEIJING, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar, a global leader in the PV industry, was again recognized for excellence in product quality, performance, and reliability. The company's flagship n-type module, DeepBlue 4.0 Pro, was awarded the "Overall Highest Achiever" distinction in the 2025 PV Module Index Report released by the Renewable Energy Test Center (RETC), marking JA Solar's sixth consecutive year to receive this top-tier honor.

JA Solar Wins RETC “Overall Highest Achiever” Award

The annual report, issued by U.S.-based RETC, is one of the most trusted benchmarks in the PV industry. The report evaluates PV modules from global manufacturers using rigorous testing protocols that go beyond standard IEC certification requirements. Only modules demonstrating consistently strong performance across all key indicators—quality, performance, and reliability—earn the "Overall Highest Achiever" title. In the 2025 assessment, only 13% of all tested products met this standard.

JA Solar's DeepBlue 4.0 Pro module stood out in 12 individual test categories, most notably damp heat (DH), potential-induced degradation (PID), ultraviolet-induced degradation (UVID), and efficiency—more than any other brand in this year's evaluation. These results underscore DeepBlue's all-round strength in long-term durability and power output, particularly under extreme environmental conditions.

The RETC recognition follows closely on the heels of another international validation: JA Solar's DeepBlue 4.0 Pro was named a "Top Performer" in the 2025 PV Module Reliability Scorecard published by PVEL, another globally respected independent testing lab.

"Our long-standing commitment to delivering high-quality, high-reliability modules stems from a focus on creating real value for our customers," said Aiqing Yang, Executive President of JA Solar. "These repeated recognitions from authoritative institutions like RETC and PVEL affirm the strength of our technology and reinforce customer trust in our products worldwide."

Already deployed in a wide range of utility-scale and distributed PV projects across the globe, the DeepBlue 4.0 Pro series is performing strongly in the field. Built on JA Solar's advanced n-type technology platform, the module offers high energy yield and stable operation, making it a compelling choice for investors and project developers focused on long-term returns and sustainability goals.

As JA Solar celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, the company remains dedicated to advancing photovoltaic innovation and supporting the global transition to clean energy through reliable, high-performance products.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2722804/trophy.jpg