JA Solar's DeepBlue 4.0 Pro Wins "Very Good" Rating from PV Magazine Module Test

BEIJING, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar, a global leader in the PV industry, has recently earned an outstanding five-star "VERY GOOD" rating for its DeepBlue 4.0 Pro 2465mm*1134mm (72-cell) module in the latest "PV Magazine Module Test." This test, conducted in collaboration with CEA and its parent company Intertek, highlighted the module's exceptional performance across a variety of assessments.

Notably, among all the bifacial TOPCon modules tested, the DeepBlue 4.0 Pro 2465mm*1134mm (72-cell) model was the first to undergo the UVID (Ultraviolet-Induced Degradation) test, highlighting JA Solar's unshakeable confidence in the overall reliability of its products.

The PV Magazine Module Test, conducted jointly by Germany's PV Magazine Group and CEA, along with its parent company Intertek, evaluates modules across several criteria, including visual inspection, EL image inspection, low irradiance levels, temperature coefficients, and PID (Potential-Induced Degradation) performance. With its rigorous evaluation system and diverse range of tests, the PV Magazine Module Test is highly regarded in both Asia and Europe, offering significant authority within the industry.

The DeepBlue 4.0 Pro module from JA Solar passed through a stringent testing process and stood out with high scores across all categories, ultimately earning the prestigious five-star rating, which reflects the strength of its n-type technology.

As JA Solar's flagship n-type product, the DeepBlue 4.0 Pro 72-cell module offers a power output of up to 650W and an efficiency of 23.3%. It also boasts lower degradation, improved temperature coefficients, higher bifacial gains, and better weak light performance. This product is already widely used globally and has gained an excellent market reputation.

Moving forward, JA Solar will continue to leverage its technological advantages, invest in research and development, and focus on customer value and high reliability to contribute to the high-quality development of the global PV industry.

About JA Solar

JA Solar is a manufacturer of high-performance PV products. With multiple manufacturing bases and 13 sales subsidiaries around the world, the company's business covers silicon wafers, cells, modules and PV power plants. With its continuous technological innovation, sound financial performance, and well-established global sales and service networks, JA Solar has been listed on Fortune China 500 and Global Top 500 New Energy Enterprises for several consecutive years.

