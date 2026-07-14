Jack and Jill of America Opens Its Doors: 47th National Convention Brings Baltimore a Town Hall with Laura Coates and a Free Community Health & Resource Fair

National convening will connect families, uplift Baltimore leaders and strengthen pathways for the next generation through two free public events

WASHINGTON, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of families will arrive in Baltimore from July 21–26 as Jack and Jill of America, Incorporated convenes its 47th National Convention. Traditionally a members-only gathering focused on leadership and civic engagement, this year's biennial event, themed "Assembled in Purpose, Charting the Course, Launching Leaders," breaks precedent by inviting the Greater Baltimore community to participate in two signature programs.

Details regarding public participation and the full convention schedule are available on our 47th National Convention Web Page.

47th National Convention Official Logo

Community engagement highlights

The organization has designated two major highlights for public access at the Baltimore Convention Center:

"The Power of Us" Town Hall (July 21) : Emceed by CNN's Laura Coates and hosted by National President Darlene McGhee Whittington, this session honors local leaders and institutions, including Morgan State University and the American Red Cross, with a performance by violinist Demola.

Emceed by CNN's Laura Coates and hosted by National President Darlene McGhee Whittington, this session honors local leaders and institutions, including Morgan State University and the American Red Cross, with a performance by violinist Demola. Community Health & Resource Fair (July 25): This initiative connects families with healthcare providers and nonprofit partners for wellness education, health screenings, and financial empowerment resources.

Throughout the week, thousands of mothers, fathers, children, teens, associates and alumni will gather for leadership development, civic engagement, service, cultural enrichment and family connection. Highlights include children's educational experiences, the Teen Leadership Summit sponsored by Morgan State University, financial literacy programming, and the annual Medtronic Mobile Lab and STEM experience for teens.

The week will also feature nationally recognized journalists, entertainers, civic leaders and changemakers, including Laura Coates, April Ryan, Joe Clair, DJ Jazzy Jeff, SWV, Dru Hill, Kofi Siriboe, Demola, That Chick Angel, the Jack and Jill of America National Choir, the Just Friends Band and Makai McClain. Convention attendees will also experience Baltimore through visits to Nick's Fish House, Queen Anne Marina, the Elks Lodge and Keystone Korner, along with immersive African American history experiences highlighting the city's rich culture and hospitality.

"Our 47th National Convention in Baltimore is elevated beyond a family gathering," said Darlene McGhee Whittington, 28th National President of Jack and Jill of America, Incorporated. "It is a national convening of families committed to leadership development, civic engagement, service, cultural enrichment and the continued excellence of Jack and Jill of America, Incorporated."

None of it happens without partners who believe in the mission. Jack and Jill of America thanks Genentech, PNC, JPMorgan Chase, Unilever, Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, Intuit, Medtronic, Aimly, AARP, Best Buy, National Hockey League, Our Worldt, Urban ATM, Takeda, American Cancer Society, Coppin State University, Pfizer, Clorox, Google, Nissan, IRTH, NASCAR, Sacred Heart, and The Lip Bar. Their investment helps expand opportunities for youth leadership, family engagement, and community impact throughout Baltimore.

Please see here for full release.

Michelle Thigpen

Communications Manager

Jack and Jill of America, Incorporated

[email protected]

Donyshia Boston-Hill

Eastern Region PR Chair

[email protected]

SOURCE Jack and Jill of America, Inc.