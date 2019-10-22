Jack Henry & Associates Announces New Symitar President

MONETT, Mo., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.® (NASDAQ: JKHY), a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for the financial services industry, announced today that Shanon McLachlan will be appointed President of its Symitar division. After an extensive interview process, McLachlan was selected to replace long-standing Symitar President, Ted Bilke, when Bilke assumes the company's Chief Technology Officer role on November 15, 2019.

David Foss, president and CEO of Jack Henry & Associates, commented, "After carefully considering several exceptional internal and external candidates, we're confident that Shanon's significant experience in the financial services industry, his drive for success, and his passion for innovation will serve our company and our credit union clients well."

McLachlan is currently a Senior Managing Director with Jack Henry's ProfitStars® division. He has been with Jack Henry since 2015 and has more than 25 years of experience in the financial services industry. McLachlan's career began as a systems analyst/programmer at a financial institution. He then transitioned to a core systems company and held various positions including Research and Development Manager, Vice President of Operations, Senior Vice President, Chief Technology Officer, General Manager for multiple product lines, and Executive Vice President of Research and Development. He holds a bachelor's degree in Computer Science from North Dakota State University.

The company announced last month that Bilke, Vice President of Jack Henry & Associates and current President of Symitar, would assume the role of CTO upon Mark Forbis' retirement. Under the company's new organizational structure, McLachlan will report directly to Greg Adelson who will soon become Jack Henry's Chief Operating Officer.

Foss added, "As the landscape of our industry changes, we are committed to ensuring Jack Henry and our clients remain future ready. Having a strong leadership bench that understands our strategy and has the passion and expertise to execute that strategy is integral to our success. I'm excited to see what our newly-appointed executives accomplish together."

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.® (NASDAQ: JKHY) is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for the financial services industry. The S&P 500 company's solutions serve more than 9,000 customers nationwide and are marketed and supported through three primary brands. Jack Henry Banking® supports banks ranging from community banks to multi-billion-dollar institutions with information processing solutions. Symitar® is a leading provider of information processing solutions for credit unions of all sizes. ProfitStars® provides highly specialized products and services that enable financial institutions of every asset size and charter, and diverse corporate entities to mitigate and control risks, optimize revenue and growth opportunities, and contain costs. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.

