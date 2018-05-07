Jack Henry & Associates Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.

08:00 ET

MONETT, Mo., May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) today announced its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.37 per share.  The cash dividend on its common stock, par value $.01 per share, is payable on June 7, 2018, to stockholders of record as of May 23, 2018.  At May 2, 2018, there were 77,294,557 shares of the common stock outstanding. 

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.® (NASDAQ: JKHY) is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for the financial services industry. Its solutions serve approximately 9,000 customers nationwide, and are marketed and supported through three primary brands. Jack Henry Banking® supports banks ranging from community banks to multi-billion dollar institutions with information processing solutions. Symitar® is a leading provider of information processing solutions for credit unions of all sizes. ProfitStars® provides highly specialized products and services that enable financial institutions of every asset size and charter, and diverse corporate entities to mitigate and control risks, optimize revenue and growth opportunities, and contain costs. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jack-henry--associates-announces-regular-quarterly-dividend-300643114.html

SOURCE Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.jackhenry.com

Also from this source

May 03, 2018, 08:00 ET Jack Henry & Associates Ranked Number 12 on America's Best...

May 01, 2018, 16:05 ET Jack Henry & Associates Ends Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 With 9%...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.

08:00 ET