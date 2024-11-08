Jack Henry CEO, CFO Featured at Several Upcoming Conferences

News provided by

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.

Nov 08, 2024, 16:48 ET

MONETT, Mo., Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.® (Nasdaq: JKHY) is pleased to announce that President & CEO Greg Adelson and Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer Mimi Carsley will present at several conferences in the coming weeks.

Adelson will present at the following events:

Carsley will present at the following events:

Replays of all events will be available on ir.jackhenry.com following the live presentation.

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.®
Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For more than 48 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 7,500 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.

Statements made in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements." Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statement made in this news release speaks only as of the date of the news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (Nasdaq: JKHY), a leading financial technology provider, today announced results for fiscal first quarter ended...
Jack Henry Hosts Inaugural Developer Conference

Jack Henry Hosts Inaugural Developer Conference

Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) is launching its first-ever Developer Conference (Devcon) on November 20, 2024, at the Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Financial Technology

Financial Technology

Financial Technology

Financial Technology

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics