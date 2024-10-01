Jack Henry Cybersecurity and Fraud Forum Expands to Meet Growing Demand

Educational road tour announces new locations, expands focus for more comprehensive strategy

MONETT, Mo., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) is launching its annual Cybersecurity and Fraud Forum on October 7, 2024, at Jack Henry Connect. The forum will then visit six cities across the country in an expanded road tour intended to help community and regional financial institutions' sharpen their security and fraud mitigation plans.

The forum brings financial institution peers and risk experts together to simulate a cybersecurity incident and work through real-time responses. This season's educational theme, Know Your Adversary: Safer. Smarter. Together, will focus on fraud mitigation and include case studies and best practices for scalable, cloud-first infrastructure. After Jack Henry Connect, the forum will visit Tampa Bay, Fla.; San Diego; Nashville, Tenn.; Seattle; Chicago; and Portland, Maine.

The forum attracts a wide range of financial institutions each year, regardless of their technology vendors. Last season, roughly one-third of attendees were from outside the Jack Henry core banking ecosystem. Oscar Cisneros, Senior Vice President at Texas Community Bank, is a repeat forum attendee. "This is a unique opportunity to learn from fraud and cybersecurity leaders as well as peers," he says. "It's important that we collaborate in this fight against cyber criminals to learn from one another's experiences. Each event uncovers nuances and updates that are applicable to our consistently evolving mitigation strategy. It's a tremendous value for a single day's meeting."

Jarek Obrebski, Vice President, Head of Information Systems and Technology at Polish & Slavic Federal Credit Union, has previously attended the forum and will be there again for its launch at Connect. "It is our responsibility to be prepared for cybersecurity and fraud events, to expect the unexpected," Obrebski says. "Having a plan and institutional awareness of that plan is critical. I was pleasantly surprised at the value we received from Jack Henry's Cybersecurity and Fraud Forum to bolster our plans and preparation. It's a great value, and the risk is too high to not continually invest this process."

Jack Henry has been hosting these forums for more than a decade and has helped thousands of financial institutions shape their cybersecurity programs and strategies. As cyber-attacks and fraud have become more sophisticated, the need for a comprehensive approach across organizations has become critical to keep up with modern risk strategy needs. Professionals who attend the forums may also earn continuing professional education (CPE) credits at the in-person event.

"Fraud and security are among the leading technology priorities for financial institutions, and it takes a collaborative, comprehensive approach to fight today's threats," says Rene Perez, Director and Consultant of Financial Crimes Solutions at Jack Henry. "Real-time payments, AI, and the sheer number of cyber criminals have compounded security requirements exponentially – and they are here to stay. Our Cybersecurity and Fraud Forum is a valuable experience for C-suite, compliance, security and risk officers to sharpen strategies and skills by working with experts and peers alike. We are happy to continue the effort and expand it in a time when it's needed most."

Jack Henry is also hosting a new Digital Banking Forum in 2025. To stay updated on the agenda for these events and others, visit the Jack Henry events site at jackhenry.com/events.

Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For more than 48 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 7,500 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.

