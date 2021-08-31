Jack Henry Launches SecurePort, a Sheltered Harbor Solution

MONETT, Mo., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.® (NASDAQ:JKHY) is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for the financial services industry. Its Jack Henry Banking® division today introduced SecurePort, a Sheltered Harbor® solution. SecurePort is available to banks using the SilverLake System® core to help provide end users with timely access to their account balances and funds should critical systems and traditional backups fail.

SecurePort helps bankers prepare for a worst-case scenario that could cause an institution's crucial systems and backups to fail. The solution includes moving critical data into a secure vault that is encrypted, unchangeable and completely separated from the bank's infrastructure, and resiliency planning with a designated restoration platform. It is the only Sheltered Harbor Solution available that uses the Amazon S3 Glacier for its vaulting provider. The data is stored in at least three geographically-dispersed zones, provides 99.999999999% durability and can be restored in 30 minutes or less. No tape drives or other dated systems can restore systems with that speed.

Sheltered Harbor is a not-for-profit, industry-led initiative founded by 34 financial institutions, clearinghouses, core processing providers, and industry associations including Jack Henry & Associates, the American Bankers Association (ABA), Financial Services Forum (FSF), Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA), Credit Union National Association (CUNA), National Association of Federal Credit Unions (NAFCU) and Financial Services Information Sharing and Analysis Center (FS-ISAC). Jack Henry has been working to help define and build the current requirements for this initiative since 2015.

Las Vegas-based Meadows Bank is a SecurePort early adaptor. Dennis D. Stephens, CISM, CDPSE, senior vice president and information systems manager at the bank commented, "Our top priority as a local community bank is to protect our client's financial wellbeing, especially in times of crisis. SecurePort delivers an added layer of protection to our information security program that helps us to secure critical customer data and ensures that our community has access to their funds at all times. It's comforting to know that Jack Henry thinks of our safety and our futures; they are a partner that we can rely on in these areas ."

Carlos Recalde, President and CEO of Sheltered Harbor said, "The ability to quickly recover critical customer services is necessary to protect consumers and overall confidence in the financial system. Through Sheltered Harbor, the industry has agreed to prepare for extreme outages that were once seen as improbable but are now becoming more likely. Solutions such as SecurePort are a valuable way to enhance the financial sector's stability."

Jack Henry plans to continue to build out its data recovery process in close collaboration with Sheltered Harbor partners. Its other cores, CIF 20/20 ® , Core Director ® , and Episys ® , will be supported in future releases. In 2022, approximately 1,700 financial institutions will have access to SecurePort to protect their customers in times of need.

Stacey Zengel, senior vice president of Jack Henry & Associates and president of Jack Henry Banking, commented, "It is our responsibility to consider potential disasters and prepare for worst-case scenarios. In a world of highly connected, integrated systems, SecurePort is a wise precaution. It's yet another layer in the defense against cyber-attacks; a final opportunity to protect public confidence in an event of catastrophic proportions. The result can protect a bank's brand, their customers' financial wellbeing, and our industry's reputation."

