Jack Henry Named One of America's Most Trusted Companies in Forbes Ranking

MONETT, Mo., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) was honored to be included in Forbes' 2025 Most Trusted Companies in America list , ranking 82nd of U.S. public companies with more than 1,000 employees.

Partnering with research companies Glassdoor, HundredX, and Signal AI, Forbes evaluated data across four categories – employee trust, customer trust, investor trust, and media sentiment – to compile the inaugural list.

"We are pleased to be recognized by Forbes as one of America's most trusted companies," said Jack Henry President and CEO Greg Adelson. "Our company was founded on the belief to do the right thing, and this recognition proves how valuable integrity and trustworthiness is to all our stakeholders, including our associates, clients, and shareholders. By creating an environment of trust and transparency, we are able to foster a positive and rewarding workplace and maintain strong, long-term relationships with our clients."

Forbes' methodology for the ranking involved assessing public companies in the U.S. with over 1,000 employees. Out of 2,000 companies, the top 300 were selected for the list. More details on the methodology can be found here.

Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For more than 48 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders.

